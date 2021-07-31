MLB roundup: Giants pound Greinke in win against Astros

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Giants hit five home runs, including four off Astros ace Zack Greinke, and beat Houston 8-6 Saturday in an interleague matchup of division leaders.
Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski added a later shot to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins.
Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for the Giants.
Aledmys Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in manager Dusty Baker’s return after serving a one-game suspension.
The Giants lead the NL with 156 home runs, but had gone a season-high four games without one before Solano’s two-out drive in the second.
After Flores connected for a two-run homer in the third, Wade homered into McCovey Cove in the fourth.
Ruf homered in the fifth. Yastrzemski hit his 17th home run in the eighth.
Greinke gave up eight hits and six runs — four earned — in four innings. His career high for homers allowed is five.
Angels 1, Athletics 0: Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and Los Angeles defeated visiting Oakland.
The Japanese two-way sensation lined a double to right-center in the third that drove in Matt Thaiss and ended the Angels’ string of 29 scoreless innings against the Athletics. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, which is one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.
Blue Jays 4, Royals 0: George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat visiting Kansas City for its third straight win.
Activated off the 10-day injured list before the game, Manoah (3-1) allowed just two singles. The rookie right-hander hadn’t pitched since July 9 after slipping on the dugout steps and hurting his back in Toronto’s first series following the All-Star break.
Manoah retired 16 straight batters in between the pair of hits. He walked one and struck out four.
Orioles 5, Tigers 2: John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and Baltimore earned a road win over Detroit.
Means (5-3) gave up one run on four hits and recorded his first victory since May 5. The left-hander was making his third start since going on the injured list in early June with a left shoulder strain.
Notes
Padres: Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.
The Padres also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.
Tatis, the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies.
Rays: Tampa Bay’s top starter, Tyler Glasnow, will meet with his doctor Tuesday expecting a recommendation for Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his elbow.
Glasnow, sidelined since June, has been playing catch and was cleared to throw off the mound for the first time on Friday while in the Dallas area for previously scheduled follow-up visits with doctors.
That session didn’t go well as he felt pain in the elbow in throwing only a handful of pitches.
If Glasnow, 27, has the surgery, he likely would miss all of the 2022 season as well.
Marlins: Miami manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.
Mattingly, 60, experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.
Mattingly’s case is isolated, the team said. The rest of the coaching staff and players underwent rapid antigen testing and all tested negative. Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.
Brewers: Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19 and will be placed in quarantine in the latest cases to affect the NL Central leaders.
A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game at Atlanta because of contact tracing.
Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich tested positive for the coronavirus and was showing mild symptoms. Utility man Jace Peterson was sidelined at the time because of contact tracing.