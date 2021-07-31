MLB roundup: Giants pound Greinke in win against Astros

Padres: Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season.

The Padres also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.

Tatis, the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game, was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies.

Rays: Tampa Bay’s top starter, Tyler Glasnow, will meet with his doctor Tuesday expecting a recommendation for Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ligament in his elbow.

Glasnow, sidelined since June, has been playing catch and was cleared to throw off the mound for the first time on Friday while in the Dallas area for previously scheduled follow-up visits with doctors.

That session didn’t go well as he felt pain in the elbow in throwing only a handful of pitches.

If Glasnow, 27, has the surgery, he likely would miss all of the 2022 season as well.

Marlins: Miami manager Don Mattingly tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the New York Yankees.