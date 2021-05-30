MLB roundup: Ozuna arrested in domestic-violence case

Gausman (6-0) joined Jack Coombs (1910 Philadelphia Athletics), J.R. Richard (1979 Houston) and Johan Santana (2004 Minnesota) as the only pitchers in the modern era with eight straight starts of at least five strikeouts and no more than one run allowed.

Astros 7, Padres 4: Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings, Kyle Tucker homered and Houston beat Blake Snell and visiting San Diego.

Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres.

Brewers 3, Nationals 0: Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and Milwaukee claimed a road win over Washington. The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series.

Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA. Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. This was his 101st outing of striking out at least 10, accounting for 36.6 percent of his career starts.