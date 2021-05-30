MLB roundup: Ozuna arrested in domestic-violence case

NEW YORK — Atlanta Braves star Marcell Ozuna was arrested Saturday on charges of aggravated assault by strangulation and battery after police officers said they witnessed him attacking his wife.
A statement from the Sandy Springs Police Department in Georgia said officers responded to a 911 call Saturday afternoon and entered a home where the front door was open and they heard screaming coming from inside. The statement said officers witnessed Ozuna grab his wife by the neck and throw her against a wall.
Ozuna has been booked into Fulton County Jail. Sandy Springs is a suburb of Atlanta.
Major League Baseball plans to review the matter.
Phillies: Philadelphia outfielder Roman Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list with a left Achilles tendon injury on Sunday. Quinn left Saturday’s game at Tampa Bay in the fifth inning.
Sunday’s games
Giants 5, Dodgers 4: Kevin Gausman pitched six shutout innings and Mauricio Dubón hit one of two homers off Clayton Kershaw, helping visiting San Francisco beat Los Angeles. Gausman (6-0) allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked none before he was removed because of left hip tightness. He also hit an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Gausman (6-0) joined Jack Coombs (1910 Philadelphia Athletics), J.R. Richard (1979 Houston) and Johan Santana (2004 Minnesota) as the only pitchers in the modern era with eight straight starts of at least five strikeouts and no more than one run allowed.
Astros 7, Padres 4: Zack Greinke pitched eight effective innings, Kyle Tucker homered and Houston beat Blake Snell and visiting San Diego.
Greinke (5-2) permitted one run and six hits. The right-hander improved to 14-3 in his career against the Padres.
Brewers 3, Nationals 0: Brandon Woodruff outpitched Max Scherzer, Avisaíl García homered again and Milwaukee claimed a road win over Washington. The Brewers won their fourth in a row, getting four of the game’s seven hits. Washington totaled three runs in getting swept in the three-game series.
Woodruff (4-2) struck out 10, allowing only two hits in seven innings and leaving with a 1.27 ERA. Scherzer (4-4) also struck out 10 and gave up two hits in six innings. This was his 101st outing of striking out at least 10, accounting for 36.6 percent of his career starts.
Rays 6, Phillies 2: Mike Zunino and Brett Phillips homered as AL East-leading Tampa Bay won for the 15th time in 16 games, topping Philadelphia in St. Petersburg, Fla. The Rays have won four consecutive games.
White Sox 3, Orioles 1: Lucas Giolito struck out 12 and Chicago sent visiting Baltimore to its 13th straight loss.
The Orioles matched their worst skid since 2009. Baltimore’s all-time longest losing streak was 21 in 1988.
Tigers 6, Yankees 2: Rookie Tarik Skubal pitched six shutout innings, and Detroit beat New York for its first home series sweep of the Yankees in 21 years.
Blue Jays 4-5, Indians 1-6: Tyler Chatwood forced in the tying run with his fourth straight walk in another wild outing, José Ramírez followed with a game-ending sacrifice fly and Cleveland rallied for two runs in the seventh inning without a hit to beat visiting Toronto and gain a doubleheader split.
Diamondbacks 9, Cardinals 2: Ketel Marte hit a tying 457-foot home run in the third inning and go-ahead, two-run single in the fourth, helping Arizona stop a 13-game losing streak with a 9-2 home win over St. Louis.
Reds 5, Cubs 1: Tyler Mahle worked five sharp innings, Eugenio Suárez homered and Cincinnati cooled off Chicago with a road victory. The Cubs had won six in a row.
Angels 4, Athletics 2: Jared Walsh’s 12th homer sparked a four-run second inning, four relievers combined for six scoreless innings and visiting Los Angeles beat Oakland.
Royals 6, Twins 3: Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, helping Kansas City beat in Minneapolis.
Mariners 4, Rangers 2: Yusei Kikuchi took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Seager homered and Seattle sent Texas to its 12th straight road loss. The Rangers matched a team record for most consecutive road losses set in 2003.
Rockies 4, Pirates 3: Charlie Blackmon got three extra-base hits and keyed a two-run rally in the ninth inning that sent Colorado to a road win over Pittsburgh.