Nationals stick with Kieboom at third despite light bat

Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez remembers his batting average from 53 games in his rookie season in the big leagues as an outfielder for the Chicago Cubs: .139.

So he is not about to tell Carter Kieboom he’s lost the right to be Washington’s third baseman, just because his small-sample-size start has not been ideal.

“For me to judge a kid, a prospect, after 44 games and 100-some at-bats,” Martinez said, “it doesn’t seem right.”

No matter that Kieboom hit .202 last season with zero homers and 33 strikeouts in 99 at-bats — bringing his career numbers to .181 with two homers and 49 strikeouts in 138 at-bats in the majors. The job is still his, and there he was on Monday in the Nationals’ exhibition home opener in West Palm Beach, Fla., playing third base and batting fifth.

“This game is crazy and works in mysterious ways. Anybody who’s played it knows you’re going to go through a time in your life where you’re going to struggle,” Kieboom said.

The 23-year-old went 2 for 3 with a triple and a single in Washington’s 7-6 loss to Houston.