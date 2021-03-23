NFL notes: Packers keeping both corners after King deal

Eagles sign Flacco
The Philadelphia Eagles have signed veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.
Flacco’s agent, Joe Linta, made the announcement on Tuesday. The Eagles only had Jalen Hurts under contract before the move.
Flacco, the 2012 Super Bowl MVP, started four games for the Jets last season and eight games for the Broncos in 2019. He spent his first 11 seasons with Baltimore, leading the Ravens to six playoff appearances and one Super Bowl title.
CB King stays with Green Bay
Cornerback Kevin King is staying with the Green Bay Packers after agreeing to a one-year deal worth $6 million.
The move enables the Packers to keep both their starting cornerbacks from last season with Pro Bowl selection Jaire Alexander entrenched at the other spot.
Falcons to sign Davis, Mingo
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are set to add a piece to the backfield and a veteran outside linebacker to help them transition to a 3-4 defense.
Running back Mike Davis, who played at South Carolina, and former LSU standout Barkevious Mingo are set to sign with the Falcons, according to NFL Media.
Davis, 28, who was drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers in 2015, is coming off his best season in the NFL. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards on 165 carries and scored six touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020.
Elsewhere
Panthers: Carolina agreed to terms one a one-year contract with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker/special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets. Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and should provide some needed stability on the right side of the offensive line alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason.
Bills: Buffalo reached an agreement to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract. McKenzie is valued for the “gadget” role he played in scoring five touchdowns receiving, another returning a punt, and one on a 12-yard completion to quarterback Josh Allen last season.
Titans: Tennessee agreed to terms on a one-year deal with wide receiver Josh Reynolds. The fourth-round pick in 2017 has not missed a game through his first four seasons, and his streak of 64 games played is tied for the third-longest active streak among wideouts. Reynolds has 113 career catches for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns.
Steelers: Pittsburgh released veteran cornerback Steven Nelson, opting to cut him rather than trade him, an announcement that came shortly after Nelson tweeted the team was “holding him hostage.”
The team gave Nelson, 28, permission to explore trade destinations last Friday after the AFC North champions re-signed cornerback Cam Sutton to a two-year deal. Four days later, the Steelers parted with one of the NFL’s better defenders in the middle of his prime. The decision saves Pittsburgh about $8.25 million against salary cap.
Broncos: Safety Kareem Jackson agreed to return to Denver on a one-year deal worth up to $5 million. After failing to reach agreement on a restructured deal lowering Jackson’s salary cap hit earlier this month, the Broncos declined to exercise his $10 million option for 2021, freeing the 12th-year pro to check out the market.
Bengals: Cincinnati signed free agent cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year contract. Apple, a former Ohio State star, was a first-round pick by the New York Giants in 2016 and went to New Orleans via trade in 2018. He played for Carolina on a one-year contract last season, but injuries limited him to two games.
The Bengals also re-signed offensive lineman Quinton Spain.
Bears: Chicago signed offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson to a one-year contract. Wilkinson played in 45 games and made 26 starts with Denver from 2017 to 2020. The Bears also signed veteran linebacker Christian Jones.
Raiders: Backup quarterback Marcus Mariota agreed to restructure his contract and return to Las Vegas. Mariota, who was in jeopardy of being released by the Raiders, is signing a one-year, $3.5 million contract, NFL.com reported.
— From wire reports