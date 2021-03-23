NFL notes: Packers keeping both corners after King deal

Davis, 28, who was drafted in the fourth round by the 49ers in 2015, is coming off his best season in the NFL. He rushed for a career-high 642 yards on 165 carries and scored six touchdowns for the Panthers in 2020.

Elsewhere

Panthers: Carolina agreed to terms one a one-year contract with starting right guard John Miller and added free agent linebacker/special teams player Frankie Luvu from the New York Jets. Miller started 14 games last season for the Panthers at right guard and should provide some needed stability on the right side of the offensive line alongside tackle Taylor Moton, who received the franchise tag from Carolina earlier this offseason.

Bills: Buffalo reached an agreement to re-sign Isaiah McKenzie to a one-year contract. McKenzie is valued for the “gadget” role he played in scoring five touchdowns receiving, another returning a punt, and one on a 12-yard completion to quarterback Josh Allen last season.