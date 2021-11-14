NFL roundup: Packers blank Seahawks as Rodgers, Wilson return

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Rodgers was uneven in his return from COVID-19 but did more than enough to support a standout Green Bay Packers defense in a 17-0 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
A.J. Dillon rushed for two fourth-quarter touchdowns for the Packers, who handed the Seahawks their first shutout loss in a decade.
A week after he was forced to sit out a loss at Kansas City because of a positive COVID-19 test and the subsequent revelation that he was not vaccinated, Rodgers went 23 of 37 for 292 yards and threw an interception in the end zone in the third quarter.
Rodgers did not practice all week and was cleared to play Saturday under the NFL’s protocols for unvaccinated players.
Although Rodgers was hardly at his best, his return made this much clear: With him, the Packers (8-2) are among the best teams in the NFC and a Super Bowl contender.
Seattle’s Russell Wilson (Collegiate) also struggled in his return after missing three games with an injury to the middle finger on his throwing hand. He went 20 of 40 for 161 yards with two interceptions. The Seahawks (3-6) wasted two scoring opportunities when Kevin King and Adrian Amos picked off Wilson passes in the end zone.
The Packers recorded their first shutout since a 22-0 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 30, 2018. The Seahawks hadn’t been shut out since falling 24-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 18, 2011.
Vikings 27, Chargers 20: Kirk Cousins threw a pair of touchdown passes to Tyler Conklin, Dalvin Cook rushed for 94 yards and a score, and Minnesota bounced back after a trying couple of weeks to defeat Los Angeles in Inglewood, Calif.
Justin Jefferson had nine receptions for 143 yards to help Minnesota (4-5) snap a two-game losing streak after it squandered late leads to Dallas and Baltimore.
The Vikings came into the game with five players on the COVID-19 list, including starting safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury. They also were missing four other defensive starters because of injuries.
As if the health issues were not enough, a former girlfriend of Cook filed a lawsuit last week, alleging the running back assaulted her during an incident at his home last year. Cook’s attorney said his client was assaulted by the woman and had the right to defend himself.
Los Angeles (5-4) has dropped three of its past four.
Cousins completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards.
Eagles 30, Broncos 13: Cornerback Darius Slay returned a fumble 82 yards for a touchdown and rookie DeVonta Smith caught two TD passes from Jalen Hurts in Philadelphia’s road win over Denver.
The Eagles (4-6) won for the fourth time on the road and prevented the Broncos (5-5) from sweeping the NFC East teams on their schedule just one week after Denver dominated Dallas in one of the biggest upsets of the season.
The Broncos had trouble punching it in all afternoon, stalling at the Eagles 3, 10 and 11 before Melvin Gordon III took the handoff on fourth-and-1 from the Eagles 23 with the Broncos trailing 20-13 late in the third quarter. He gained the 2 yards necessary for the first down, but he coughed up the football before going down.
Slay scooped the ball from the pile, reversed direction just in front of his 10-yard line and then zig-zagged his way downfield through a smattering of orange jerseys.
Inexplicably, Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater failed to even attempt a tackle, even a halfhearted one, as Slay ran right past him for the game-sealing score.
Patriots 45, Browns 7: Mac Jones threw three touchdown passes, rookie Rhamondre Stevenson rushed for a career-high 100 yards and two scores, and New England rolled to a home victory over Cleveland.
The Patriots (6-4) won their fourth straight game. The Browns (5-5) have dropped four of their last six and haven’t won at New England since 1992, when Bill Belichick was their coach.
Jones finished 19 of 23 for 198 yards passing. Hunter Henry added a pair of TD receptions. Playing without star running back Nick Chubb, who missed the game after a positive COVID-19 test, the Browns were held to 217 total yards and were 1 of 11 on third down.
Cowboys 43, Falcons 3: Ezekiel Elliott ran for two touchdowns, Nahshon Wright recovered a blocked punt for a score a week after touching one kept Dallas from getting the ball, and the Cowboys routed Atlanta in Arllington, Texas.
Dak Prescott threw two TD passes to CeeDee Lamb and Elliott finished two drives kept alive by fourth-down conversions, all before halftime, for Dallas (7-2).
The Cowboys registered the highest-scoring quarter in franchise history (29 points in the second) and their biggest halftime lead (36-3) since 1971.
Steelers 16, Lions 16: Playing without star quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who entered the COVID-19 protocol on Saturday night, the Steelers slogged their way to a tie with visiting Detroit.
Mason Rudolph completed 30 of 50 passes for 242 yards with a touchdown and an interception, but struggled with consistency while making a spot start. Najee Harris ran for 105 yards and at times appeared to be Pittsburgh’s only legitimate offensive weapon as the Steelers (5-3-1) saw their four-game winning streak halted at rainy Heinz Field.
De’Andre Swift ran for a career-high 130 yards for the Lions (0-8-1), who relied heavily on the run to avoid a ninth straight loss with quarterback Jared Goff rendered almost completely ineffective.
Colts 23, Jaguars 17: Jonathan Taylor rushed for 116 yards and a touchdown, Indianapolis returned a blocked punt for a score and the Colts’ defense held on for a home victory over Jacksonville.
Indy (5-5) has won four of five to reach .500 for the first time this season.
The Jaguars (2-7) have lost 12 consecutive road games and nine straight against AFC South foes.
Taylor has scored in seven straight games and posted at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of those, both league highs. He’s the fourth player during the Super Bowl era to achieve both feats and he’s tied with two-time defending NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry for the league lead with 937 yards.
Bills 45, Jets 17: Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes, Buffalo ran for four scores and the Bills’ top-ranked ranked defense intercepted Mike White four times and smothered New York in East Rutherford, N.J.
It was an impressive showing for the Bills (6-3), who rebounded from an embarrassing 9-6 loss at Jacksonville last week by dominating the lowly Jets (2-7).