Olympics roundup: Dressel, Ledecky make history in pool

Dressel finished in 49.45 seconds, shaving five-hundredths of a second off the record he set at the world championships in 2019.

“I get tired and I get nervous,” Dressel said. “Today was just a little bit different. … I was telling my brain to shut up, to be honest, because it was a little bit annoying. But that’s not going to hinder me executing my race plan.”

Almost a decade ago, Ledecky burst onto the world stage with an unexpected win in the 800 freestyle at the London Olympics as a soft-spoken 15-year-old. Since then, she’s dominated the event like no other woman. The numbers almost don’t seem real. She entered the race with the top 24 times in history and 30 of the 31 fastest swims ever.

After an up-and-down week at the Games — Australian sensation Ariarne Titmus edged Ledecky in the 400 freestyle, then won the 200 freestyle while Ledecky faded to an uncharacteristic fifth, before the American rebounded with gold in the 1,500 freestyle — Ledecky gave a vintage performance.

Titmus, better known for her work in shorter distances, hung within a couple seconds of Ledecky the entire race but never mounted a serious challenge to her lead. Ledecky touched the wall in 8:12.57 — her fastest swim in the event since 2019 — while Titmus was 1.26 seconds behind for second.