Olympics roundup: Dressel, Ledecky make history in pool

Caeleb Dressel of the United States broke his world record in the men’s 100-meter butterfly final at the Olympic Games in Tokyo. Dressel was timed in 49.45 seconds.
TOKYO — Each gold medal at the Summer Games weighs a little more than a pound, but the burden the discs made from recycled electronics carry can be much greater.
When two of the world’s most dominant swimmers, Caeleb Dressel and Katie Ledecky, grabbed hold of the starting blocks for their signature events Saturday, the expectation that rippled through the few hundred whistling, flag-waving athletes scattered around the Tokyo Aquatics Centre wasn’t just for them to win gold, but to deliver something special.
They provided that during a 25-minute stretch that made history.
Dressel broke his world record to win the 100-meter butterfly, then Ledecky followed minutes later with a victory in the 800 freestyle for the third consecutive Olympics.
“I’m just trying to soak in the moment,” Ledecky said at the end of a packed schedule in which she amassed two golds and two silvers. “I think I’ll just let this sit for a little bit.”
During the 100 butterfly semifinals a day earlier, Dressel set an Olympic record with the third-fastest time in history.
He did the same thing Saturday, leading after the first 50 meters and not letting up as Hungary’s Kristof Milak, who finished second, made a push in the final stretch.
Dressel finished in 49.45 seconds, shaving five-hundredths of a second off the record he set at the world championships in 2019.
“I get tired and I get nervous,” Dressel said. “Today was just a little bit different. … I was telling my brain to shut up, to be honest, because it was a little bit annoying. But that’s not going to hinder me executing my race plan.”
Almost a decade ago, Ledecky burst onto the world stage with an unexpected win in the 800 freestyle at the London Olympics as a soft-spoken 15-year-old. Since then, she’s dominated the event like no other woman. The numbers almost don’t seem real. She entered the race with the top 24 times in history and 30 of the 31 fastest swims ever.
After an up-and-down week at the Games — Australian sensation Ariarne Titmus edged Ledecky in the 400 freestyle, then won the 200 freestyle while Ledecky faded to an uncharacteristic fifth, before the American rebounded with gold in the 1,500 freestyle — Ledecky gave a vintage performance.
Titmus, better known for her work in shorter distances, hung within a couple seconds of Ledecky the entire race but never mounted a serious challenge to her lead. Ledecky touched the wall in 8:12.57 — her fastest swim in the event since 2019 — while Titmus was 1.26 seconds behind for second.
The win gave Ledecky six individual Olympic gold medals in her career, the most for any female swimmer. She plans to return for the Paris Games in 2024, joking with reporters that she’s not that old.
In the mixed 400 medley relay, a new event that includes two men and two women on each team, Dressel leaped into the water for the anchor leg, but the U.S. at that point was in seventh place. He pulledl the team up to fifth. The loss ended Dressel’s chance to win six medals at the Games.
Britain emerged with a gold medal and a world record of 3 minutes, 37.58 seconds. China claimed silver and Australia took bronze.
But after collecting golds in the 400 freestyle relay and the 100 freestyle in addition to the 100 butterfly, Dressel still can add medals in the 50 freestyle and 400 medley relay Sunday.
Kaylee McKeown of Australia completed a sweep of the backstroke events with a victory in the 200-meter butterfly. Her winning time was 2 minutes, 4.68 seconds.
The silver went to Canada’s Kylie Masse in 2:05.42, with another Australian, Emily Seebohm, claiming the bronze in 2:06.17.
Thompson-Herah tops 33-year-old games mark
Streaking down the track, with only six steps to go until she reached the finish line, Elaine Thompson-Herah stuck out her left arm and started pointing at the clock.
She knew she had the win.
It was only a matter of what else would come with it.
With a time of 10.61 seconds, the latest in the long string of Jamaican speed stars defended her Olympic title in the 100 meters. She broke a 33-year-old Olympic record held by Florence Griffith Joyner, who posted 10.62 at the 1988 Seoul Olympics.
“I think I could have gone faster if I wasn’t pointing and celebrating, really,” Thompson-Herah said.
As it was, she finished the night as the second-fastest woman in history. Joyner’s world record of 10.49 is only mark left to beat.
She beat a two-time Olympic champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, and joined bronze medalist Shericka Jackson in the first Jamaican podium sweep at the Olympics since 2008.
A surprise came in the Olympic debut of the mixed 4x400 relay, where Poland won the gold and Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic sprawled over the line to edge the Americans for second.
The evening’s other medal event was men’s discus, where Daniel Stahl and Simon Pettersson led a 1-2 Swedish finish. Austria’s Lukas Weisshaidinger claimed the bronze.
Stahl adds the Olympic title to his world championships gold from 2019. He threw 68.90 meters on his second attempt to win after he was installed as the favorite.
Pettersson registered 67.39 on his second-to-last heave to edge Weisshaidinger (67.07).
U.S. men advance
to hoops quarterfinals
SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. lost its first two exhibition games of the summer in Las Vegas, dropped its opening game at these Olympics and had a difficult time shaking free of the Czech Republic in their group-play finale.
None of that matters now. The Americans are headed to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games — with a shot of being good as gold again. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and set a pair of USA Basketball men’s Olympic records, and the U.S. defeated the Czechs 119-84 to clinch a berth in the knockout stage.
Zach LaVine scored 13 points, Jrue Holiday had 11 and JaVale McGee finished with 10 points for the U.S. The Americans shot 7 for 20 in the first quarter — then made 33 of 44 shots over the next 26 minutes, including a staggering 21-for-25 start to the second half.
The U.S. (2-1) finished second behind France in Group A, but will join the French, Australia and the winner of Sunday’s game between Slovenia and Spain as a top-four seed for Tuesday’s quarterfinals based on FIBA’s tiebreaker system that includes point differential.
Those quarterfinal matchups will be decided in a draw on Sunday night, but the U.S. has assured itself of not having to face any of the three group winners until at least the semifinals.
Djokovic fails to win
medal; Bencic triumphs
Novak Djokovic came to the Tokyo Olympics aiming for a Golden Slam.
He’ll leave without a medal.
The top-ranked Djokovic lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to Pablo Carreño Busta of Spain in the bronze-medal match of the men’s tennis tournament.
It was Djokovic’s third defeat in two days and it came less than 24 hours after he was beaten by Alexander Zverev of Germany in the singles semifinals. That ended his bid for a Golden Slam, which is winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same year.
In the women’s tournament, Belinda Bencic won gold in singles. The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for the first major title of her career.
Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic will face the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in the doubles final on Sunday.
Elina Svitolina of Ukraine won the bronze by rallying past Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 1-6, 7-6 (5), 6-4.
Martinez pitches U.S.
past South Korea
YOKOHAMA, Japan — Nick Martínez struck out nine over five innings and pitched the United States past South Korea 4-2 for a 2-0 record at the Olympics.
A right-hander who turns 31 on Thursday, Martínez (1-0) allowed one run and four hits.
He was 17-30 for Texas from 2014-17 and signed with the Pacific League’s Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters after the Rangers demoted him to Triple-A 13 times. He switched to the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks this season and is 7-2 with a 2.03 ERA.
Scott McGough, Edwin Jackson, Anthony Gose and David Robertson finished a five-hitter for the Americans, who struck out 14.
The United States earned Sunday off as the Group B winner and plays Group A winner Japan (2-0) on Monday night in the start of a double-elimination second stage.
Maysuyama trails Schauffele by one shot
KAWAGOE, Japan — Just over three weeks ago, Hideki Matsuyama was in isolation for COVID-19 and desperate to record a negative test to have any chance of competing in his home Olympics.
Even when he cleared that hurdle, it was a matter of building endurance for stifling heat and shedding rust from not having played a full tournament since the U.S. Open six weeks ago.
And on Sunday, he steps onto the tee in the final group, one shot behind Xander Schauffele, a gold medal within his reach for a country with high hopes for its Masters champion.
“I definitely could not have believed it,” Matsuyama said after a full Saturday that began with him capping a 7-under 64 in the rain-delayed second round and then posting a 67.
Schauffele, the 27-year-old American whose mother was raised in Japan, didn’t have a lot go his way Saturday until he finished on a strong note, firing a 9-iron to within 3 feet for a birdie and a 68 to keep his one-shot lead.
Schauffele was at 14-under 199.
Paul Casey, who shot a 66 in his bid to keep the Olympic gold medal in golf with Britain. He was two shots behind along with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz.
Elsewhere
Triathlon: Great Britain won gold in the triathlon mixed relay, making it the winningest national team in the history of the sport.
The U.S. took silver and France claimed bronze in the mixed relay.
Georgia Taylor-Brown, Jessica Learmonth, Alex Yee and Jonathan Brownlee made up the team that gave Great Britain its third triathlon gold and eighth overall medal, besting Switzerland’s record.