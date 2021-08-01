Olympics roundup: Texas-born Italian is fastest man

One was a 6-foot birdie putt for the lead. The last one was a 4-foot par putt for the win.

When the last group walked onto the 18th green at Kasumigaseki Country Club, nine players remained in the mix for a medal.

One of them was Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. He was one shot out of the lead when he missed a 3-foot par putt on the 15th hole and never caught up. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for the bronze.

And then he left with no medal at all.

Matsuyama was part of a seven-man playoff for the bronze, which included Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Collin Morikawa. Matsuyama made bogey on the first extra hole and was eliminated, ending a week of high expectations. C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who closed with a 63, won the bronze in a playoff among seven countries that lasted four holes.

Sabbatini set the Olympic record with a 61, finishing with a birdie on the 18th hole.

U.S. women reach soccer semifinals

TOKYO — A last-minute rule change because of the pandemic cleared the way for one-time alternate Lynn Williams to earn an Olympic start.