Olympics roundup: Texas-born Italian is fastest man

TOKYO — The 100 meters at the Olympics is the event that turns sprinters into kings: Jesse Owens, Carl Lewis, Usain Bolt.
But the race that has long defined Olympic royalty went to a Texas-born Italian who hadn’t cracked 10 seconds until this year. He’s a 26-year-old whose best days before this came in the long jump. He’s a man even the runner in the next lane didn’t really know.
At the Tokyo Olympics, Marcell Jacobs is The World’s Fastest Man.
“I think I need four or five years to realize and understand what’s happening,” Jacobs said.
The Italian crossed the line in 9.8 seconds Sunday night to capture the first 100-meter medal for the country better known for its soccer prowess.
Even in a contest with no clear favorites, Jacobs came from nowhere.
He topped America’s Fred Kerley, a 400-meter runner who moved down in distance because he saw a medal chance, and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse, who added another 100-meter bronze to the one he won Rio.
Kerley finished second in 9.84 and DeGrasse was next at 9.89.
Bolt, who has commandeered the Olympic and every other sprint stage since 2008, is retired. Bolt’s world record is 9.58.
Before Sunday, Jacobs’ personal best was 9.95.
Perhaps the only person at the track who really knew the new champ was the man who hugged him after he crossed the finish line. That was Gianmarco Tamberi, the Italian high jumper who tied Qatari’s Mutaz Essa Barshim for gold.
Tamberi and Barshim ended their jump-fest in a dead heat — a rare result that appeared headed for a jump-off to decide gold and sliver. But after huddling with an official who told them two gold medals were possible, Barshim — the two-time world champion who won silver in Rio and bronze in London — agreed to call it a tie for first.
Another big moment on the third day of the track meet came from Venezuelan Yulimar Rojas’ toppling of a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump. She made the standard 51 feet, 5 inches.
Schauffele edges Sabbatini by one
KAWAGOE, Japan — Xander Schauffele won an Olympic gold medal he badly wanted by overcoming more pressure than he could have imagined Sunday.
Right when Schauffele appeared to lose his firm grip on the gold, the 27-year-old American responded with two clutch putts at the end for a 4-under 67 and a one-shot victory over Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia.
One was a 6-foot birdie putt for the lead. The last one was a 4-foot par putt for the win.
When the last group walked onto the 18th green at Kasumigaseki Country Club, nine players remained in the mix for a medal.
One of them was Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. He was one shot out of the lead when he missed a 3-foot par putt on the 15th hole and never caught up. He missed a 12-foot birdie putt on the 18th hole for the bronze.
And then he left with no medal at all.
Matsuyama was part of a seven-man playoff for the bronze, which included Rory McIlroy and British Open champion Collin Morikawa. Matsuyama made bogey on the first extra hole and was eliminated, ending a week of high expectations. C.T. Pan of Taiwan, who closed with a 63, won the bronze in a playoff among seven countries that lasted four holes.
Sabbatini set the Olympic record with a 61, finishing with a birdie on the 18th hole.
U.S. women reach soccer semifinals
TOKYO — A last-minute rule change because of the pandemic cleared the way for one-time alternate Lynn Williams to earn an Olympic start.
Williams not only started for the U.S. women’s soccer team in its tense quarterfinal with the Netherlands, she scored and added an assist.
The Americans earned a spot in the semifinals 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.
“I think that this team thrives under pressure and myself, I had nothing to lose. I came here as an alternate so I just went out there and said, ‘You know what? Try to make a difference. Do what you can do,’” Williams said.
The U.S. team, which is vying for a fifth Olympic goal medal, faces Canada in Kashima on Monday.
Williams was originally selected by coach Vlatko Andonovski as one of four alternates to his 18-player Olympic squad.
Under normal circumstances, an alternate could be called onto the team during the competition in the event of an injury, and the injured player could not return.
But Dutch coach Sarina Wiegman was among those who appealed to include alternates on the full rosters, because the coronavirus pandemic had affected the preparation of many teams.
In the other semifinal Monday, Australia plays Sweden in Yokohama.
Zverev captures
men’s tennis gold
Alexander Zverev produced a comeback win over top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the semifinals.
Then a dominant performance against Karan Khachanov in the final.
The fifth-ranked German earned Olympic gold in style.
Zverev overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 for the biggest title of his career.
U.S. men to face Spain in hoops quarterfinals
SAITAMA, Japan — The U.S. and Spain played for Olympic gold in 2008 and 2012, then in the semifinals in 2016.
And at the Tokyo Games, the top teams in the FIBA world rankings will meet again — just earlier than has been the norm.
The three-time reigning Olympic champion Americans will face reigning World Cup champion Spain in the quarterfinals of the men’s tournament Tuesday, a matchup of teams that finished second in their respective groups at the Olympics.
The U.S. is 16-2 against Spain in Olympic or World Cup competition.
Elsewhere
Weightlifting: The United States had its best weightlifting result at the Olympics for 21 years. Ecuador had its first female champion.
Neisi Dajomes of Ecuador won the women’s 76-kilogram weightlifting event as Kate Nye took silver for the United States’ best result in the sport since 2000 on Sunday.
Dajomes lifted 118 kilograms in the snatch and 145 kilograms in the clean and jerk for a total 263, beating Nye by 14 kilograms.
Gymnastics: Brazilian Rebeca Andrade added a gold medal on vault to go with the silver she earned in the all-around.
Andrade put together a pair of soaring vaults to post an average of 15.083.
American gymnast MyKayla Skinner, who entered the competition after defending Olympic champion Simone Biles pulled out to focus on her mental health, captured the silver.
USA Gymnastics said Biles has also opted not to compete on floor exercise. Jennifer Gadirova of Britain will replace Biles in Monday’s finals.
Biles has not decided whether to participate in Tuesday’s balance beam final, USA Gymnastics said.
Nina Derwael of Belgium won the gold medal in the uneven bars and Olympic all-around gymnastics champion Sunisa Lee added a bronze medal to her haul in Tokyo.