Savvy Senior: Approaching 65? Here's what to know about enrolling Medicare

QUESTION: Can you give me a brief rundown of Medicare’s enrollment choices along with when and how to sign up?

ANSWER: The rules and timetables for Medicare enrollment can be confusing to many new retirees, so it’s smart to plan ahead. Here’s a simplified rundown of what to know.

First a quick review. Remember that original Medicare has two parts: Part A, which provides hospital coverage and is free for most people, and Part B, which covers doctor’s visits and other medical services, and costs $170.10 per month for most enrollees in 2021.

When to enroll

Everyone is eligible for Medicare at age 65, even if your full Social Security retirement age is 66 or later.

You can enroll any time during the “initial enrollment period,” which is a seven-month period that includes the three months before, the month of and the three months after your 65th birthday. It’s best to enroll three months before your birth month to ensure your coverage starts when you turn 65.