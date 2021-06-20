Savvy Senior: Coping with exacerbated tinnitus

QUESTION: I’ve had mild tinnitus — ringing in my ears — for years, but when I got COVID-19 in January, it got worse. Are there any treatments you know of or can recommend that can help?

ANSWER: Unfortunately, new research indicates that tinnitus, a common hearing problem that affects around 50 million Americans, may be worsened by COVID-19 or possibly even triggered by it. Here’s what you should know along with some tips and treatments that may help.

What is tinnitus?

Tinnitus is the sensation of hearing a ringing, buzzing, roaring, hissing or whistling sound in one or both ears when no external sound is present.

The sounds, which can vary in pitch and loudness, are usually worse when background noise is low, so you may be more aware of it at night when you’re trying to fall asleep in a quiet room. For most people, tinnitus is merely annoying, but for many others, it can be extremely disturbing.