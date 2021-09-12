Savvy Senior: Could I have COPD and not know it?

QUESTION: I have struggled with shortness of breath for several years now. I just thought I was getting old and fat, but a friend recently told me about COPD. So, my question is: Could I have COPD and not know it?

ANSWER: Yes. COPD, or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, is a progressive lung disease that affects an estimated 30 million Americans, but about half of them don’t know they have it.

Many people mistake shortness of breath as a normal part of aging or a result of being out of shape, but that’s not necessarily the case. COPD — a term used to describe a variety of lung diseases, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis — develops slowly, so symptoms may not be obvious until damage has occurred.

Symptoms can include an ongoing cough or a cough that produces a lot of mucus, lack of energy and/or shortness of breath especially during physical activity, wheezing and chest tightness, blue lips or fingernails, or swelling in your feet, ankles or legs.

Those most at risk are smokers or former smokers over age 40, and people who have had long-term exposure to other lung irritants, such as secondhand smoke, air pollution, chemical fumes and dust. There is also a rare genetic condition known as alpha-1-antitrypsin, or AAT deficiency, that can increase the risks.