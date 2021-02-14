Savvy Senior: Do I need to sign up for Medicare if I'm still working?

QUESTION: I will turn 65 in a few months and plan to keep working for several more years. I have good health insurance from my employer now. Do I have to sign up for Medicare when I reach 65?

ANSWER: Whether you need to enroll in Medicare at 65 if you continue to work and have health insurance through your job depends on how large your employer is. The same rules apply if your health insurance comes from your spouse’s job.

But first, let’s review the basics. Remember that original Medicare has two parts: Part A, which provides hospital coverage and is free for most people, and Part B, which covers doctor bills, lab tests and outpatient care. Part B also has a monthly premium, which is $148.50 for most beneficiaries in 2021, but is higher for individuals earning above $88,000.

If you’re already receiving Social Security, you’ll automatically be enrolled in Parts A and B when you turn 65, and you’ll receive your Medicare card in the mail. It will include instructions to return it if you have work coverage that qualifies you for late enrollment. If you aren’t yet receiving Social Security, you will have to apply, which you can do online at SSA.gov/medicare.