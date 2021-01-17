Savvy Senior: Does acupuncture work, and is it covered by Medicare?

What to expect: During acupuncture, practitioners stimulate specific points on the body by inserting thin needles through the skin.

The needles are solid, sterile and disposable (used only once) and as thin as a cat’s whisker. The number of needles used for each treatment can vary anywhere from a few to as many as a dozen or more. And where the needles are actually stuck depends on the condition being treated, but they are typically inserted about ¼- to 1-inch deep and are left in place for about 20 minutes.

After placement, the needles are sometimes twirled or manipulated, or stimulated with electricity or heat. You may feel a brief, sharp sensation when the needle is inserted, but generally it’s not painful. Once the needle is in place, however, you may feel a tingling sensation, numbness, mild pressure or warmth.

How many treatments you’ll need will depend on the severity of your condition — 12 treatments done weekly or biweekly is very common. It’s also important to know that acupuncture can be used in conjunction with other conventional medical treatments, or by itself.