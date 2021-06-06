Savvy Senior: Helping seniors find discounted high-speed internet services

QUESTION: Do you know where I can find cheaper high-speed internet services for my home? I’m 70 years old and live strictly on my Social Security and would like to find something faster and less expensive than what I currently have.

ANSWER: There are two new resources that can help you save money on your home internet services, but what’s available to you will depend on your income level and where you live. Here’s where to begin.

Internet discounts

Depending on your financial situation, a good first step to reducing your home internet costs is through the new Emergency Broadband Benefit, or EBB, program. This is a temporary federal benefit that provides a discount of up to $50 per month toward broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer or tablet from participating providers if they contribute $10 to $50 toward the purchase price.

To qualify, you’ll need to show that your annual household income is at or below 135% of the federal poverty guidelines, which is $17,388 for one person or $23,517 for two.