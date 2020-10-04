Savvy Senior: Helping seniors recognize fake news and propaganda

QUESTION: Are there any resources that can help seniors detect false information? My 75-year-old mother shares a lot of misinformation with her family and friends that she sees on Facebook. I’ve talked to her about it, but for some reason she has a difficult time deciphering news from propaganda.

ANSWER: Unfortunately, the digital misinformation problem your mom is experiencing is not uncommon. According to researchers from Princeton and New York University, people ages 65 and older are up to seven times more likely to share misinformation and dubious links on social media than their younger counterparts.

Why?

There are several theories. The first is that many seniors started using social media sites like Facebook only within the past five or six years and migfht lack the digital literacy skills to identify false or misleading content.

Some other possible theories are that most seniors experience some cognitive decline as they age, making them more likely to fall for hoaxes. Many older Americans also suffer from chronic loneliness that can cause them to share misinformation as an attempt to make connections with other people. And studies have shown that older people are generally more trusting than younger generations, which can make them more gullible.