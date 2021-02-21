Savvy Senior: How do you choose a hospice care program?

QUESTION: Where can I turn to find a good Medicare-covered hospice provider? My husband’s mother has a terminal condition and wants to die at home, if possible, so I’m helping out where I can.

ANSWER: Hospice is a wonderful option in the last months of life because it offers a variety of services, not only to those who are dying, but also to those left behind. Here’s what you should know about hospice care, along with some tips to help you choose one.

Understanding hospice

Hospice care is a unique service that provides medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support to people who are in the last stages of a terminal illness — it does not speed up or slow down the process of dying. Hospice’s goal is to simply keep the patient as comfortable and pain-free as possible, with loved ones nearby until death.

The various services provided by a hospice program come from a team of professionals who work together to accommodate all the patient’s end-of-life needs.