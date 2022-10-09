Savvy Senior: How much does an average funeral cost?

QUESTION: How much does a typical funeral and body burial cost? My wife and I are interested in prearranging our funerals, but we would like to have a cost idea before going in so we can plan and budget appropriately.

ANSWER: It definitely pays to know what charges to expect when planning a funeral. Most people don’t have a clue and can often be upsold thousands of dollars’ worth of extra services they might not want or need. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect.

Funeral prices

The first thing you need to be aware of is that funeral costs will vary considerably depending on your geographic location, the funeral home you choose and the funeral choices you make. With that said, here’s a breakdown of what an average funeral costs nationwide, according to the most recent data from the National Funeral Directors Association.

Professional services fee: This is a basic non-declinable fee that covers the funeral provider’s time, expertise and overhead: $2,300.

Transfer of the remains: This is for picking up the body and taking it to the funeral home: $350.

Embalming and body preparation: Embalming is usually mandatory for open-casket viewing; otherwise, it’s not required unless the body is going to be transported across state lines. Embalming costs $775. Other body preparations, which include hairdressing and cosmetics, run $275.

Funeral viewing and ceremony: If the viewing and funeral ceremony are at the funeral home, you’ll be charged for use of the chapel and any necessary staff. Costs: $450 for viewing and $515 for funeral ceremony.

Metal casket: This is a big moneymaker for funeral homes, with markups of up to 300% over the wholesale price: $2,500.

Funeral transportation: Use of hearse and driver: $325 to transport the body to the cemetery. Use of a service car/van: $150.

Memorial printed package: This includes printed programs and memorial guest book: $183.

In addition to these expenditures, there are a number of cemetery costs, such as the plot or mausoleum fee, the vault or grave liner that most cemeteries require, and the opening and closing of the grave, all of which can run from $2,000 to $3,000; and the gravestone, which typically costs from $1,000 to $3,000.

You’ll also need to budget for related expenses, such as flowers for the funeral ($200 to $400), the newspaper obituary fee ($100 to $800 or more), the clergy honorarium ($200 to $300) and extra copies of the death certificate ($5 to $35 per copy depending on the state).

All told, the average total cost of a funeral in the United States today with viewing and cemetery burial is around $12,000.

Ways to save

If this is more than you’re willing or able to pay, there are ways to save.

For starters, you should know that prices can vary significantly by funeral provider, so it’s smart to shop around. If you need some help, you can turn to websites such as Parting.com that let you easily compare prices online based on what you want and need.

When evaluating funeral providers, get an itemized price list of services and products so you can accurately compare and choose what you want.

The most significant way to save is to request a “direct burial” or “direct cremation.” With these options, you and your wife would be buried or cremated shortly after death, which skips the embalming and viewing. If you want a memorial service, you can have it at the graveside or at your place of worship without the body. These services usually run from $1,000 to $3,000, not counting cemetery charges.