Savvy Senior: How much will you need to save for retirement?

QUESTION: Is there an easy way to figure out how much I will need to save for retirement? My wife and I are both in our late 50s and want to figure out about how much we’ll need in order to retire comfortably.

ANSWER: How much money you need to retire comfortably is a great question that all working adults should ask themselves. Unfortunately, far too few ever bother thinking about it.

But calculating an approximate number of how much you’ll need to have saved for retirement is actually pretty easy and doesn’t take long to do. It’s a simple three-step process that includes estimating your future living expenses, tallying up your retirement income and calculating the difference.

Estimate living expenses

The first step — estimating your future retirement living expenses — is the most difficult. If you want a quick ballpark estimate, figure around 75% to 85% of your current gross income. That’s what most people find they need to maintain their current lifestyle in retirement.

If you want a more precise estimate, track your current living expenses on a worksheet and deduct any costs you expect to go away or decline when you retire, and add whatever new ones you anticipate.