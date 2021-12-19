Savvy Senior: How older drivers can save on auto insurance

QUESTION: Can you provide any tips to help seniors reduce their auto insurance premiums? I just got hit with a 15% increase on my car insurance and am looking for ways to save.

ANSWER: Unfortunately, auto insurance rates went up significantly over the past year as the pandemic eased and more Americans got back on the roads. But there are plenty of ways to cut your premium. To find out what discounts may be available to you, contact your auto insurer and inquire about these options, and any others that may benefit you.

Low-mileage discount: Most insurers offer discounts to customers who drive limited miles each year, which is usually beneficial to retirees who drive less because they don’t commute to work every day. These discounts usually kick in when your annual mileage drops below 7,000 or 7,500, which is significantly less than the typical 12,000 miles most Americans drive a year.

Driver’s ed discount: Many states require insurance companies to offer defensive driving discounts — from 5% to 15% — to drivers who take a refresher course to brush up on their safety skills. These courses, offered by AAA (aaadriver.online/register/roadwise) and AARP (aarpdriversafety.org), cost $20 to $30 and can be taken online.