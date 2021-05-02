Savvy Senior: How seniors can learn new technology skills online

QUESTION: Can you recommend some good technology classes or online learning resources for inexperienced seniors? I have a computer and a smartphone, but my knowledge and skills are pretty limited.

ANSWER: Many technology teaching tools are available to older adults that can help you learn tech skills so you can better utilize your devices. Here are some good options to consider.

Local classes or workshops: Depending on where you live, community resources might offer beginning computer and personal technology classes, be it online or in person, for older adults who are new to technology. To find out what’s available in your area, contact your local public library, senior center, college or university, or local stores that sell computers. Your Area Agency on Aging might also be able to help you. Visit the Eldercare Locator at Eldercare.acl.gov or call (800) 677-1116 to get your local number.

GetSetUp.io: This is one of the best online learning websites that partner with guides to provide training on tech tools for adults age 50 and older. They provide more than 350 online classes taught in real time by retired educators and tech industry experts in a way that lets older adults learn by doing versus just watching a video.