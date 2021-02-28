Savvy Senior: How to choose a quality nursing home during a pandemic

QUESTION: Can you give me some tips on how to pick a good nursing home in the COVID-19 era? My mother had a stroke a while back and can’t use her legs any longer. I’ve been taking care of her at home, but her health has declined to the point that I absolutely can’t do it any longer.

ANSWER: COVID-19 has hit nursing homes hard over the past year, making it extremely difficult for people attempting to choose a nursing home during this time.

While many eldercare experts suggest avoiding nursing homes during the pandemic if at all possible, some families, like yours, find themselves in difficult situations needing long-term or rehabilitative care for their elder loved one now.

To help you find a good nursing home in the COVID era, and avoid a bad one, here are some steps to follow.

Make a list: There are several sources you can turn to for referrals to top nursing homes in your area, including your mom’s doctor or nearby hospital discharge planner; friends or neighbors who may have had a loved one in a nursing home; and online at Medicare.gov/care-compare. This tool not only will help you locate nursing homes in your area but also provides a 5-star rating system on recent health inspections, staffing, quality of care, and overall rating.