Savvy Senior: How to find a better Medicare prescription drug plan

QUESTION: Is it important to compare Medicare Part D prescription drug plans every year? My pharmacist highly recommends it, but it’s such a hassle sorting through all those different plans. Is there an easier way to shop and compare Medicare drug plans?

ANSWER: Because Medicare’s prescription drug plans can change their costs and benefits from year-to-year, comparing Part D plans every year during the open enrollment season (which is Oct. 15-Dec. 7) is always a smart idea.

Even if you’re happy with your current coverage, there may be other plans out there that you’re not aware of that offer better coverage at a lower cost. You never know until you look. Here are some tips to help you shop and compare Medicare drug plans.

Medicare online

If you have internet access and are comfortable using a computer, you can easily shop for and compare all Medicare drug plans in your area and enroll in a new plan online if you choose, and it only takes a few minutes.