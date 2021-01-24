Savvy Senior: How to find affordable housing for seniors

For more information about these programs and to locate apartments in your aunt’s area that may offer them, visit the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development rental assistance page at HUD.gov/topics/rental_assistance.

You can also search for low-income housing at senior living sites, such as After55.com and SeniorHousingNet.com.

If you or your aunt don’t have internet access or have troubling maneuvering the internet, you can also locate nearby affordable housing options by calling your local housing authority — call (800) 955-2232 to get your local number. If your aunt lives in a location that spans multiple counties, check with the housing authority in each one to compare.

How to choose

If you or your aunt find several apartment choices that fall within her budget, she should consider what’s important to her. She may want housing that’s close to family, religious organizations, senior centers or places she visits regularly, such as grocery stores, parks or gyms.

Or if she has a disabling condition, it may be especially critical for her to find a living space that has easy access to important services, such as senior transportation and health care centers.