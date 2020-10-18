Savvy Senior: How to find an online therapist

QUESTION: What is the best way to find online therapy services for my anxiety and depression? I just turned 63 and have become increasingly hopeless since the COVID-19 pandemic hit and cost me my job. I need to get some professional help, but I’m also at high risk for illness and concerned about leaving the house.

ANSWER: I’m sorry to hear about your job loss and the difficulties you’re going through, but you’re not alone. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic downturn, fear, anxiety and depression are being reported by 45% of Americans, according to a Kaiser Family Foundation tracking poll.

To help you through this difficult time, you can turn to a variety of therapists, psychologists and other mental health providers. And because of the pandemic, most of them are offering counsel to their clients online through teletherapy services. This will allow you to interact virtually with a therapist from the comfort of your home using only a smartphone, tablet or computer.

How to find a therapist

A good first step to locating a therapist is to ask your primary care provider or family and friends for a referral.