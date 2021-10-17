Savvy Senior: How to find financial assistance for aging-in-place improvements

QUESTION: Do you know of any financial assistance programs that can help seniors with home improvement projects? I would like to help my grandparents make a few modifications to their house so they can continue living there safely, but money is tight.

ANSWER: A number of financial aid programs can help seniors with home modifications and improvement projects for aging-in-place, but what’s available to your grandparents will depend on their financial situation and where they live. Here are some options to explore.

Medicare Advantage benefits: Although original Medicare does not typically pay for home improvements, if your grandparents are enrolled in a Medicare Advantage (Part C) plan, it might offer some aid for modifications based on need. Contact their Medicare Advantage provider to see if this is available.

Medicaid waivers: If your grandparents are low income and eligible for Medicaid, most states have Medicaid Home and Community Based Services waivers that provide financial assistance to help seniors avoid nursing homes and remain living at home. Each state has different waivers, eligibility requirements and benefits. Contact your Medicaid office (see Medicaid.gov) for information.