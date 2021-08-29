Savvy Senior: How to handle your Medicare coverage if you move

You can make this switch the month before you move and up to two months after the move.

Otherwise, you’ll need to wait until the next open enrollment (in the fall) and could be penalized for having no acceptable prescription drug coverage.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan: If you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, again, contact your plan to find out if it will serve your new area. If it doesn’t, you’ll need to enroll in a new plan that does. To shop for new Advantage and/or Part D prescription drug plans in your new location, see Medicare.gov/plan-compare.

You can switch Advantage plans the month before you move and up to two months after you move.

But be aware that if you relocate out of your Medicare Advantage plan’s service area and fail to enroll in a new plan in your new area, you’ll automatically be switched to original Medicare. This will happen when your old Medicare Advantage plan is forced to disenroll you because you don’t live within its service area anymore.