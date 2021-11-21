Savvy Senior: How to help your overmedicated parent

QUESTION: My 75-year-old mother is currently taking 16 different prescription and OTC medications, and I’m worried she’s taking way too many drugs. Can you suggest any resources that can help us?

ANSWER: Unfortunately, millions of older Americans are taking way too many medications, which raises their risk of dangerous side effects and drug interactions.

According to the American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, people ages 65 to 69 take an average of 15 prescriptions a year, and those ages 80 to 84 take 18 prescriptions a year. And that’s in addition to the myriad over-the-counter drugs, herbal remedies, vitamins and minerals they may take, any of which — alone or in combination — could cause more problems than they cure.

Even when older patients are taking only necessary and effective drugs, the dosages need a second look. As patients age, they tend to metabolize drugs more slowly, meaning the dose that was perfect five years ago may now be too high, perhaps causing dizziness and falls. Doses need to be continually adjusted with age, and most of the time that doesn’t happen.

Get a drug review