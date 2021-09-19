Savvy Senior: How to manage an inherited IRA from a parent

QUESTION: What are the rules regarding inherited IRAs? When my mom died this year, I inherited her traditional IRA and would like to know what I need to do to execute it properly.

ANSWER: I’m very sorry about the loss of you mother. Inheriting an IRA from a parent has a unique set of rules you need to know, which will help you make the most of the money you inherit and avoid a tax-time surprise. Here are some basics you should know.

Set up inherited account

Many people think they can roll an inherited IRA into their own IRA. But if you inherit an IRA from a parent, aunt, uncle, sibling or friend, you cannot roll the account into your own IRA or treat the IRA as your own. Instead, you’ll have to transfer your portion of the assets into a new IRA set up and formally named as an inherited IRA — for example, (name of deceased owner) for the benefit of (your name).

If your mom’s IRA account has multiple beneficiaries, it can be split into separate accounts for each beneficiary. Splitting an account allows each beneficiary to treat their own inherited portion as if they were the sole beneficiary.