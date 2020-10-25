Savvy Senior: How to recognize and stop elder abuse in the COVID-19 era

QUESTION: Would you write a column on how to recognize elder abuse and what to do if you suspect it?

ANSWER: Elder abuse is a big problem in the United States that has escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the National Council on Aging, as many as 5 million seniors are victims of abuse each year, but studies suggest this crime is significantly under-reported. Only 1 in 14 cases of elder abuse ever get reported to the authorities because victims are usually too afraid, too embarrassed, too helpless or too trusting to call for help.

The term “elder abuse” is defined as intentional or negligent acts by a caregiver or trusted individual that cause or can cause harm to a vulnerable senior. Elder abuse also comes in many forms: emotional, psychological, physical or sexual abuse, abandonment, neglect and self-neglect, and financial exploitation.

Those most vulnerable are seniors who are ill, frail, disabled, socially isolated or mentally impaired due to dementia or Alzheimer’s disease.

While elder abuse does happen in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities, the vast majority of incidents take place at home where the senior lives. And tragically, the abusers are most often their own family members (usually the victim’s adult child or spouse) or caregiver.