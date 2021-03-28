Savvy Senior: How to search for senior discounts in 2021

QUESTION: I just turned 60 and would like to find out the best way to go about locating senior discounts.

ANSWER: One of the best yet underutilized perks of growing older in the United States is the many discounts that are available to older adults.

There are literally thousands of discounts on a wide variety of products and services, including restaurants, grocery stores, travel and lodging, entertainment, retail and apparel, health and beauty, automotive services and much more. These discounts — typically ranging from 5% to 25% off — can add up to save you hundreds of dollars each year.

So if you don’t mind admitting your age, here are some tips and tools to help you find the discounts you may be eligible for.

Just ask for the discount

Most businesses don’t advertise them, but many give senior discounts just for the asking, so don’t be shy. And while some discounts are available as soon as you turn 50, most don’t kick in until you turn 55, 60, 62 or 65.

Search online