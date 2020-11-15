Savvy Senior: How to track down old friends online

People search sites

If your initial search comes up empty, you can try people searches such as AnyWho.com, Intelius.com or WhitePages.com. These sites will provide a list of potential matches from across the United States.

Because many people share the same name, these sites will also supply details to help identify the right person, perhaps including their age, prior hometowns, names of relatives, colleges attended or employer.

While these sites are free to use at a basic level, they charge a fee for providing certain details like the person’s contact information. WhitePages, however, sometimes provides home phone numbers for free.

Niche finding sites

Here are a few other niche people-finding websites to help you with your search.

To look for old high school classmates, try Classmates.com. This site has contact information only for people who have registered with it. But even if your friend hasn’t registered, it could provide contact info for another classmate who remains in touch with your friend.