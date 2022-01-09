Savvy Senior: How to write your loved ones obituary

QUESTION: Can you provide any tips on how to write an obituary? My dad, who has terminal cancer, has asked me to write his obituary, which will be published in the funeral program and run in our local newspaper.

ANSWER: I’m very sorry to hear about your dad’s prognosis. Writing your dad’s obituary would be a nice way for you to honor him and sum up his life, not to mention avoiding any possible mistakes that sometimes occur when obituaries are hurriedly written at the time of death. Here’s what you should know, along with some tips and tools to help you write it.

Contact the newspaper

Before you start writing your dad’s obituary, your first step is to check with the newspaper you want it to run in. Some newspapers have specific style guidelines or restrictions on length, some only accept obituaries directly from funeral homes, and some only publish obituaries written by newspaper staff members.

If your newspaper accepts family-written obits, find out if they have a template to guide you, or check with your dad’s chosen funeral provider. Most funeral homes provide forms for basic information and will write the full obituary for you as part of the services they provide.