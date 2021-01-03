Savvy Senior: Is Social Security income taxable?

If you’re married and filing jointly and the total from all sources is:

less than $32,000, your Social Security won’t be taxed.

between $32,000 and $44,000, up to 50% of your Social Security benefits will be taxed.

more than $44,000, up to 85% of your benefits will be taxed.

If you’re married and file a separate return, you probably will pay taxes on your benefits.

To limit potential taxes on your benefits, be cautious when taking distributions from retirement accounts or other sources. In addition to triggering ordinary income tax, a distribution that significantly raises your gross income can bump the proportion of your Social Security benefits subject to taxes.

How to file

If you find that part of your Social Security benefits will be taxable, you’ll need to file using Form 1040 or Form 1040-SR. You also need to know that if you do owe taxes, you’ll need to make quarterly estimated tax payments to the IRS, or you can choose to have it automatically withheld from your benefits.