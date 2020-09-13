Savvy Senior:Is there an age limit for organ donation?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Richmond Times-Dispatch, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

QUESTION: I never thought about becoming an organ donor until my brother died of kidney failure last year. But at age 78, I would like to know if I’m too old to be a donor, or if they would even use my organs if I were to die from COVID-19. What can you tell me?

ANSWER: There’s no cutoff age for being an organ donor. Anyone, regardless of age or medical history, can sign up. Many people well up into their 80s donate. The decision to use your organs is based on health of the organ, not age. So don’t disqualify yourself prematurely. Let the doctors decide at your time of death whether your organs and tissues are suitable for transplantation.

Regarding the COVID-19 part of your question, as of right now, the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network does not recommend transplantation of organs from donors known to have the virus. So if you were to contract the coronavirus and die, your organs would probably not be used; however, this may change as treatments are developed.

Here’s what else you should know about becoming a donor.

Donation facts