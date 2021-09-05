Savvy Senior: Little-known Social Security program helps seniors manage their money

QUESTION: Does Social Security offer any special help to beneficiaries who struggle managing their benefits? My aunt, who has no children, has dementia and struggles keeping up with her bills and other financial duties.

ANSWER: Yes, Social Security actually has a little-known program known as the “representative payee program” for beneficiaries who need help managing their Social Security benefit payments. Here’s what you should know.

A helpful program

Authorized by Congress back in 1939, the Social Security representative payee program provides money management help to beneficiaries who are incapable of managing their Social Security income. Beneficiaries in need of this help are often seniors suffering from dementia, or minor children who are collecting Social Security survivors’ benefits.

Currently more than 5 million Social Security beneficiaries have representative payees.

Representative payees also handle benefits for nearly 3 million recipients of Supplemental Security Income, a Social Security administered benefit program for low-income people who are over 65, blind or disabled.

Who are payees?