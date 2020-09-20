Savvy Senior: Should I buy long-term care insurance?

Another important factor is that most seniors who need LTC only need it for a short time, for example, when they’re recovering from surgery. For those people, Medicare covers in-home health care and nursing home stays of 100 days or less after a hospital stay of more than three consecutive days.

So who should consider buying a policy?

LTC insurance policies make the most sense for people who can afford the monthly premiums, and who have assets of at least $150,000 to $200,000 or more that they want to protect, not counting their home and vehicles.

Another factor to weigh is your personal health and family health history. The two most common reasons seniors need extended long-term care is because of dementia or disability. And almost half of all people who live in nursing homes are 85 years or older. So what’s your family history for Alzheimer’s, stroke or some other disabling health condition, and do you have a family history of longevity?

You need to factor in gender, too. Because women tend to live longer than men, they are at greater risk of needing extended LTC.

Choosing LTC insurance