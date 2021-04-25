Savvy Senior: Should you prepay your funeral?

QUESTION: My wife and I have been thinking about preplanning our funerals now so our kids won’t have to later, but we would like to find out if it’s a good idea to prepay. What can you tell us?

ANSWER: Planning your funerals in advance is definitely a smart move. It gives you and your wife time to make a thoughtful decision on the type of service you want, it allows you to shop around to find a good funeral provider, and it spares your family members the burden of making these decisions at an emotional time.

But preplanning a funeral doesn’t mean you have to prepay, too. In fact, the Funeral Consumer Alliance, a national nonprofit funeral consumer protection organization, doesn’t recommend it unless you need to spend down your financial resources so you can qualify for Medicaid. Here’s what you should know.

Pre-need arrangements

Most funeral homes today offer what is known as “pre-need plans,” which allow you to prearrange for the type of funeral services you want and prepay with a lump sum or through installments. The funeral home either puts your money in a trust fund with the payout triggered by your death or buys an insurance policy naming itself as the beneficiary.