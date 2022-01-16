Savvy Senior: Tax breaks for caregiver of elderly parents

QUESTION: Are there any tax breaks that you know of for family caregivers? I help financially support my 82-year-old mother and would like to find out if I can write any of these expenses off on my taxes.

ANSWER: Several tax credits and deductions are available to adult children who help look after their aging parents or other relatives. Here are some options along with the IRS requirements to help you determine if you’re eligible to receive them.

A $500 rax credit for other dependents you support

If your mom lives with you and you’re paying more than 50% of her living expenses (housing, food, utilities, health care, repairs, clothing, travel and other necessities), and her 2021 gross income was less than $4,300, you can claim your mom as a dependent and get a nonrefundable tax credit of up to $500.

If you happen to split your mom’s expenses with other siblings, only one of you can claim your mom as a dependent, and that person must pay at least 10% of her support costs. This is called a “multiple support agreement.”