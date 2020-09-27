Savvy Senior: The coronavirus vs. the flu -- how to tell the difference

You’re also unlikely to have a runny or stuffy nose with the flu, but you may with COVID-19. What sometimes happens within the nose with COVID-19 is loss of smell and, often as a consequence, loss of taste, too.

To learn more about the similarities and differences between flu and COVID-19, visit CDC.gov/flu/symptoms/flu-vs-covid19.htm.

Protect yourself

While there is currently no vaccine available yet to prevent COVID-19, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. So, stay home as much as you can. If you have to go out, wear a mask and keep at least 6 feet away from other people. And every time you come home, wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds.

There’s also evidence that suggests that people who are deficient in vitamin D may be at higher risk of getting COVID-19 than those with sufficient levels. So, make sure you take in around 800 to 1,000 international units of vitamin D from food or supplements daily, and get outside as much as you can.