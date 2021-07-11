Savvy Senior: The hidden dangers of sleep apnea

QUESTION: How can you know when someone has sleep apnea? My husband has become such a terrible snorer that he wakes himself up at night, and he keeps me up, too.

ANSWER: If your husband is a loud snorer who wakes himself up during sleep, he probably needs to be tested for sleep apnea, a dangerous disorder that affects more than 22 million Americans, but often goes undiagnosed.

Sleep apnea causes a person to stop breathing during sleep, hundreds of times during the night, for 10 seconds or more at a time. Left untreated, it can cause extreme daytime sleepiness, as well as a host of serious health conditions, such as high blood pressure, heart attack, stroke, diabetes and dementia. It’s estimated that every year, 38,000 Americans die in their sleep from a heart attack or stroke because of sleep apnea.

But sleep apnea is very treatable, and most insurance companies, including Medicare, cover it.

Who has it?

There are three types of sleep apnea: obstructive, central and mixed. Of the three, obstructive sleep apnea is by far the most common and occurs when the throat muscles relax during sleep, blocking the airway.