Savvy Senior: Tips and tools for family caregivers

QUESTION: Can you recommend any resources that offer help to family caregivers? I’ve been taking care of my 86-year-old mother and could use some help.

ANSWER: Caring for an aging parent or other loved one over a period of time can be challenging both physically and mentally. Fortunately, a number of tips and services you can turn can help lighten the load. Here are several to consider.

Assemble a care team: A good first step is to put together a network of people, including family, friends and even neighbors, whom you can call on to help out when you can’t be there or need a break.

Tap local services: Many communities offer a range of free or subsidized services that help seniors and caregivers by providing things such as home-delivered meals, transportation, senior companion services and more. Call 211 to find out what’s available in your community, or call AARP’s caregiving resource center (877-333-5885), which provides referrals to local resources.

Use respite: Respite services can provide short-term care to your mom so you can take some time off. To locate services in your area, try the ARCH National Respite Network and Resource Center at ARCHrespite.org.