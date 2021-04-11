Savvy Senior: What are the most and least popular ages to claim Social Security?

QUESTION: How much does your claiming age affect your Social Security benefits, and what are the most popular ages people start taking their retirement benefits?

ANSWER: You can sign up for Social Security at any time after age 62. However, your monthly payments will be larger for each month you delay claiming them up until age 70. This adds up to around 6% to 8% higher payments every year you delay.

To get a breakdown on exactly how much your claiming age affects your benefits, visit Social Security’s Retirement Age Calculator at SSA.gov/benefits/retirement/planner/ageincrease.html. This tool provides your official full retirement age, or FRA — which is 66 to 67, depending on your birth year — and shows how much your benefits will be reduced by taking early payments or increased by delaying them.

In the meantime, here’s the rundown of when most people start receiving retirement benefits (according to 2019 SSA statistics,) and how signing up at each age impacts your payout.

Age 62: This is the earliest you can sign up for Social Security and the most popular age. Around 34% of women and 31% of men signed up for Social Security at 62. But if you sign up at this age, you’ll get 25% smaller Social Security payments if your FRA is 66, and 30% lower payments if your FRA is 67.