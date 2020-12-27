Savvy Senior: What caregivers should know about Medicare

QUESTION: I am the caregiver for my 81-year-old mother, who recently fell and broke her hip, and have a lot of questions about how original Medicare works and what it covers. Where can I get some help understanding this program?

ANSWER: Excellent question! Having a working knowledge of Medicare can help you take full advantage of the coverage and services it provides to ensure your mom receives the best care possible. Here’s what you should know.

Medicare assistance

A good starting point to get familiar with Medicare is the official “Medicare & You” handbook that overviews the program. It’s mailed to all beneficiaries every fall and provides an up-to-date description of all services and benefits. You can also see it online at Medicare.gov/medicare-and-you.

If you have a particular question, you can call a Medicare customer service representative at (800) 633-4227. Medicare also works closely with State Health Insurance Assistance Programs to provide free health insurance counseling. To find a SHIP counselor in your area, visit ShiptaCenter.org or call (877) 839-2675.