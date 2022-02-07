Sports briefs: Baseball lockout halted steroids testing

Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others from at least 2017 to 2019. Prosecutors say Kay also used the pills himself.

Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Williams being reinstated at Louisville

Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues said that leading scorer and rebounder Malik Williams will return to the team this week from suspension for not upholding program standards.