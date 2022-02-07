Sports briefs: Baseball lockout halted steroids testing

BASEBALL
Lockout halted steroids testing
Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years because of the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement, two sources familiar with the sport’s Joint Drug Program told The Associated Press.
The halt in testing is a casualty of the sport’s lockout that started Dec. 2 and a provision in the joint drug agreement between MLB and the players’ association that states “the termination date and time of the program shall be 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 1, 2021.”
“It should be a major concern to all those who value fair play,” Travis Tygart, chief executive officer of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, said Monday.
MLB and the union declined comment on the halt.
Trial in Skaggs case to start Tuesday
A former Los Angeles Angels employee accused of providing Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs with the drugs that caused his overdose death is set to go on trial in Texas, where Skaggs died in 2019.
Eric Prescott Kay faces charges of drug distribution and drug conspiracy in Skaggs’ death. Jury selection is scheduled to start Tuesday in a trial that has been postponed several times.
Federal prosecutors allege in court documents that Kay obtained oxycodone pills from various sources and distributed them to Skaggs and others from at least 2017 to 2019. Prosecutors say Kay also used the pills himself.
Skaggs, 27, was found dead in his suburban Dallas hotel room on July 1, 2019, before the start of what was supposed to be a four-game series against the Texas Rangers. The first game was postponed.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Williams being reinstated at Louisville
Louisville interim coach Mike Pegues said that leading scorer and rebounder Malik Williams will return to the team this week from suspension for not upholding program standards.
The fifth-year senior forward did not play against Syracuse or North Carolina following last week’s suspension that Pegues announced on his radio show. Pegues said during Monday’s Atlantic Coast Conference coaches teleconference he and Louisville interim athletics director Josh Heird met with Williams and his mother (via phone) and agreed to allow his return on the condition Williams “can be the guy we expect him to be on the court and in the locker room.”
Vols’ Nkamhoua out rest of season
Tennessee starting forward Olivier Nkamhoua will have surgery on his left ankle that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the season.
The junior had been tied with Josiah-Jordan James as Tennessee’s top rebounder, but he went down in the second half of last weekend’s 81-57 win at South Carolina.
Nkamhoua’s injury was re-evaluated after the Vols returned to Tennessee. The 6-foot-8 forward from Helsinki, Finland, was the Vols’ third-leading scorer averaging 8.6 points, and he averaged 5.6 rebounds.
Auburn keeps grip on No. 1 in men’s poll
Auburn keeps finding ways to win — even sometimes in tougher-than-expected games — to maintain its hold on No. 1 in the The Associated Press men’s poll. Bruce Pearl’s Tigers haven’t lost since November and are locked into the top spot after earning 48 of 61 first-place votes in Monday’s poll. That came after a narrow road win against a six-win Georgia team over the weekend, which came less than two weeks after a 1-point escape against a nine-win Missouri team.
Still, Auburn (22-1) has won 19 straight games since losing in double overtime to Connecticut in November, including all 10 of its Southeastern Conference games. Auburn is part of a select group of teams that rank highly on both ends of the court in KenPom’s national statistics. The Tigers rank 13th in adjusted offensive efficiency (116.5 points per 100 possessions) and 14th in defensive efficiency (90.1), joining No. 2 Gonzaga, No. 4 Arizona, No. 5 Kentucky, No. 6 Houston and No. 7 Duke as the only teams ranked in the top 15 of both categories entering the week.
Florida jumps into women’s poll at No. 19
Florida coach Kelly Rae Finley has the Gators playing their best basketball in years, with wins over four ranked teams in their past five games.
Buoyed by that success, the Gators (17-6) jumped into The Associated Press women’s basketball poll at No. 19, the team’s first ranking since 2016.
Florida knocked off then-No. 7 Tennessee and 14th-ranked Georgia last week. Those wins closed out a stretch of five straight games against ranked Southeastern Conference foes. The Gators’ only loss in that span was to No. 1 South Carolina on Jan. 30.
The Gamecocks remained the top team in the poll this week and were a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel. South Carolina was followed by Stanford, Louisville, Michigan and North Carolina State.
NBA Miami thrashes Washington Bam Adebayo scored 21 points and Jimmy Butler had 19 as the Eastern Conference-leading Miami Heat cruised to a 121-100 road win over the Washington Wizards on Monday night.
Corey Kispert equaled his career high with 20 points for the Wizards (24-29).
ELSEWHERE
In Arcadia, Calif., Messier romped to a stakes-record 15-length win in the $200,000 Robert B. Lewis Stakes at Santa Anita on Sunday evening for trainer BobBaffert. Ridden for the first time by John Velazquez
- , Messier ran 1 1/16 miles in 1:42.89.
- Seeded players
Anett Kontaveit, Belinda Bencic and Elise Mertens all got through tough three-set matches to reach the second round of the St. Petersburg (Russia) Ladies Trophy on Monday. Kontaveit, who’s seeded No. 2 behind Maria Sakkari, had the least trouble of the three as she defeated Swiss player Jil Teichmann 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. Fifth seed Bencic came from 3-0 down in the third set to force a tiebreaker and defeat Veronika Kudermetova