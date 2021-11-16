Sports briefs: Cavaliers' Mobley out multiple weeks

Two Duke players — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a top NBA prospect — were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving, according to court records in Hillsborough, N.C.

Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero‘s Jeep and admitted he had consumed “several shots,” according to court records.

A test showed Savarino had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked.

Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released. He has a Dec. 8 court date.

South Carolina freshman guard

Raven Johnson