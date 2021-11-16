Sports briefs: Cavaliers' Mobley out multiple weeks

NBA
Cavs’ Mobley out multiple weeks
The Cleveland Cavaliers’ surprisingly strong start has hit a snag.
Rookie forward Evan Mobley will miss multiple weeks with a sprained right elbow, an injury that threatens to stall Cleveland’s early-season momentum and will test the young team’s depth up front.
The No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft, Mobley was injured in Monday night’s 98-92 loss to Boston. The team estimates his return to the court in “approximately 2-4 weeks.”
Mobley is averaging 14.6 points, 8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks.
Doncic has ankle, knee sprain
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was ruled out of Wednesday’s game against Phoenix with a sprained left ankle and knee after getting injured late in a 111-101 win over Denver on Monday night. The team said the 22-year-old wouldn’t be available for the first of two straight games at the Phoenix Suns.
- The NBA is bringing two preseason games to Abu Dhabi next season, marking the first time the league will play in the Persian Gulf. The games will be in October 2022. The dates and the teams haven’t been announced.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
CFP top four unchanged
Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Ohio State held their places in the College Football Playoff ranking, with Cincinnati still sitting at fifth. There was no movement in the top seven after all those teams won last week. Michigan was still No. 6 and Michigan State seventh.
Clemson’s top receiver to miss Wake game
Clemson will be without leading receiver Justyn Ross for this week’s game with No. 13 Wake Forest with a foot injury
Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said Ross will need surgery. Swinney said Ross had been dealing with a stress fracture throughout the season.
- Illinois coach
Bret Bielema
- has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss his team’s game at No. 18 Iowa on Saturday. Bielema said he was tested for the coronavirus Monday night after developing mild symptoms.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Two Duke players arrested on DWI charges
Two Duke players — coach Mike Krzyzewski’s grandson and a top NBA prospect — were arrested over the weekend on charges related to impaired driving, according to court records in Hillsborough, N.C.
Michael Savarino, Krzyzewski’s grandson, was pulled over for a stop sign violation in Orange County just after 1 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. Chris Knox, a North Carolina State Highway Patrol spokesman. The 20-year-old junior was driving teammate Paolo Banchero‘s Jeep and admitted he had consumed “several shots,” according to court records.
A test showed Savarino had a blood alcohol content of 0.08, the level at which a driver is considered impaired, and he was charged with driving while impaired and driving after consuming under the age of 21. He was released under a written promise to appear in court on Dec. 9, and his license was temporarily revoked.
Banchero, who was riding in the back seat, was charged with aiding and abetting impaired driving and was released. He has a Dec. 8 court date.
- South Carolina freshman guard
Raven Johnson
- will miss the rest of the season after injuring her left knee in the top-ranked Gamecocks’ win over South Dakota last Friday.
TENNIS
Medvedev beats Zverez, reaches semifinals
Defending champion Daniil Medvedev clinched his place in the ATP Finals semifinals after beating 2018 champ Alexander Zverev in Turin, Italy.
Jannik Sinner stormed past Hubert Hurkacz 6-2, 6-2 in the evening match.
Medvedev, who won the U.S. Open in September for his first Grand Slam title, beat Zverev 6-3, 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6).
Muguruza reaches title match in WTA Finals
Garbiñe Muguruza dominated Paula Badosa in a 6-3, 6-3 win in Guadalajara, Mexico, and will play for the WTA Finals title for the first time in her career. The sixth-seeded Muguruza is the first Spaniard to reach the singles final since 1993, when Arantxa Sanchez-Vicario was runner-up to Steffi Graff.
SOCCER
U.S. men, Jamaica tie in Cup qualifier
Tim Weah‘s 11th-minute goal was matched by Michail Antonio’s 34-yard strike in the 22nd minute, leaving the visiting United States with a 1-1 draw against Jamaica in a World Cup qualifier.
- OL Reign midfielder
Jessica Fishlock
- was named the National Women’s Soccer League MVP. Fishlock had five goals and four assists in 21 starts this season, with 76.4% passing accuracy. Reign coach
Laura Harvey
- was named NWSL coach of the year.
ELSEWHERE
- Roush Fenway Racing was renamed RFK Racing on Tuesday after
Jack Roush
- sold a piece of the team to 2012 Cup Series champion
Brad Keselowski
- .
- Western Michigan University agreed to stop opposing a legal challenge by athletes who declined to get a COVID-19 vaccine, attorneys said. After two courtroom losses, WMU settled the dispute by allowing athletes to play their sport while also undergoing regular testing for the virus and wearing masks when appropriate.
Dion Phaneuf,
- a former Calgary Flames star defenseman and Toronto Maple Leafs captain, announced his retirement after 14 NHL seasons. Phaneuf, 36, hadn’t played since appearing in 67 games with the Los Angeles Kings in the 2018-19 season.
