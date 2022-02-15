Sports briefs: Crosby reaches 500-goal milestone

NHL

Penguins’ Crosby reaches 500 goals

Pittsburgh Penguins star Sidney Crosby is the latest member of the NHL’s 500-goal club.

Crosby reached the mark with a power-play goal in the first period of Tuesday night’s game against visiting Philadelphia.

Crosby is the 46th player in NHL history to reach the 500-goal plateau and the 18th to do it with one franchise. He is the second Penguin to score 500 goals, joining Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux.

TENNIS

Djokovic would skip two majors if vaccine is required

If forced to choose, Novak Djokovic said he would skip the French Open and Wimbledon, forgoing the chance to overtake Rafael Nadal’s record haul of 21 Grand Slams titles, rather than get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The No. 1-ranked player is also still smarting about being deported last month from Australia in a controversy about his vaccination status.

Speaking in an interview broadcast Tuesday by the BBC, the 20-time Grand Slam champion said he is still not vaccinated, and prepared to sacrifice titles to stay that way.

If need be, not defending his titles at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and missing other tournaments is “the price that I am willing to pay,” said the 34-year-old Serb.

Djokovic said he is not opposed to vaccinations and sought to distance himself from anti-vaccination campaigners, saying: “I have never said that I am part of that movement.”

But he said “everyone has the right to choose, to act, or say what ever they feel is appropriate for them.” ”

His threats to skip the next two majors may prove to be moot. New rules in force in England since last week allow unvaccinated people to enter with tests before and after their arrival. Vaccination rules in France could also change in the months before Roland Garros, possibly allowing Djokovic to play.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Baylor, Aranda agree to contract extension

Baylor coach Dave Aranda has agreed to a contract extension through the 2028 season after leading the Bears to a Big 12 championship and a school-record 12 wins capped by a Sugar Bowl victory on New Year’s Day and a No. 5 ranking in the final AP Top 25 poll.

Aranda is 14-9 in his two seasons at Baylor, where he is a head coach for the first time. Aranda, 45, was coming off an undefeated national championship as LSU’s defensive coordinator when he got a six-year contract in January 2020 after Matt Rhule left the Bears to become coach of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.

Former Miami coach

Al Golden

is joining Notre Dame after a stint in the NFL to become defensive coordinator under new Fighting Irish head coach

Marcus Freeman

. A source with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press that Golden had reached an agreement with the school on a multiyear contract. Golden went 32-25 in four-plus seasons as Miami’s head coach from 2011 to 2015. He was fired seven games into his final season.

Georgia Tech coach

Geoff Collins

has hired former Florida assistant

David Turner

as assistant head coach for defense. Turner also will be the defensive run-game coordinator. Turner’s 36-year career includes stints as a defensive assistant at Virginia and N.C. State.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Hammon, Taylor, Bruno head Hall of Fame class

Becky Hammon, Penny Taylor and Doug Bruno will headline the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022.

The trio is joined by Alice “Cookie” Barron, Delisha Milton-Jones, Paul Sanderford, Bob Schneider and Debbie Antonelli in a group that will be inducted on June 11.

Hammon is being honored for her playing career in the WNBA and at Colorado State. She was a six-time All-Star and was voted one of the WNBA’s 15 greatest players of all time in 2011.

Taylor starred with the Phoenix Mercury and the Australian national team. She helped the Mercury win three WNBA titles and Australia to its two Olympic silver medals.

Bruno has coached at DePaul for 36 years, guiding the team to 24 NCAA tournament appearances.

SOCCER

Kickers sign midfielder Molina

The Richmond Kickers signed midfielder Christian Molina for the 2022 season.

Molina joins from fellow USL League One team Union Omaha. The 23-year-old can play in a central midfield role or out wide.

A native of Katy, Texas, Molina was in the Houston Dynamo academy for two years before playing four years at Northern Illinois University.

ELSEWHERE

F

our major league players testified they received oxycodone pills from a for

mer Los Angeles Angels employee accused o

f providing

Tyler Skaggs

the drugs that led to the pitcher’s overdose death. Pitch

ers

Matt Harvey

,

Mike Morin

and

Cam Bedrosian

and first baseman

C.J. Cron

played for the Angels during the years federal prosecutors say

Eric Prescott Kay

obtained drugs for players. Kay faces drug distribution and conspiracy charges.

Joe Johnson

answered USA Basketball’s call again. A year removed from his last playing experience with the national team, Johnson, 40, was among 12 players announced Tuesday as the roster for a pair of Basketball World Cup qualifying games later this month. Also picked:

Jordan Bell

,

Tarik Black

,

Brian Bowen II,Langston Galloway

,

Jared Harper,Juwan Morgan

,

Matt Ryan

,

David Stockton

,

Rayjon Tucker,Paul Watson

and

Justin Wright-Foreman

. Most of the players are coming from the G League.

The New England Patriots filled a key vacancy in their front office, promoting former

Matt Groh

to director of player personnel. Groh assumes the post vacated by

DaveZiegler

after he left to become general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Ziegler joined former Patriots offensive coordinator

Josh McDaniels,

who was hired as the Raiders’ new head coach last month.