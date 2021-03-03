Sports briefs: Former Orioles manager Joe Altobelli dies at 88

BASEBALL
Former Orioles manager
Joe Altobelli dies at 88
Joe Altobelli, the manager who led the Baltimore Orioles to their most recent World Series title in 1983, has died at the age of 88.
The Orioles confirmed Mr. Altobelli’s death on Wednesday and said that the manager was a “tremendous leader.”
Mr. Altobelli was hired by the Orioles before the 1983 season — replacing future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver — and immediately found success. The team’s roster included future Hall of Famers like first baseman Eddie Murray, shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. and pitcher Jim Palmer.
The balanced club won the AL East by six games over the Detroit Tigers and then dominated in the playoffs, beating the Chicago White Sox three games to one before rolling to the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.
Mr. Altobelli managed the Orioles three seasons, then was fired after a 29-26 start in 1985. He also managed the San Francisco Giants from 1977 to 1979. He led the Chicago Cubs for one game as the interim manager in 1991. He had a career record of 437-407.
TENNIS
Medvedev, Zverev ousted
Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev‘s 12 aces weren’t enough as the Australian Open runner-up was beaten 7-6 (4), 6-4 by Dusan Lajovic in the first round of the ABN AMRO World Tennis Tournament in Rotterdam, Netherlands.
It wasn’t the day’s only upset in Rotterdam, with third-seeded Alexander Zverev also losing.
Alexander Bublik beat Zverev 7-5, 6-3 to set up a second-round meeting with Tommy Paul.
Muguruza fells Sabalenka
Garbine Muguruza outlasted third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka in a second-round match at the Qatar Open.
Muguruza won 6-2, 6-7 (5), 6-3 after she served for the match at 6-5 in the second set before Sabalenka broke her serve and won the following tiebreaker.
The 16th-ranked Spanish player will face Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals. Sakkari won 6-2, 6-2 against Madison Keys in what was the American’s second match since returning to the tour after missing the Australian Open with the coronavirus.
Second-seeded Fiona Ferro and qualifier Clara Tauson advanced to the Lyon (France) Open quarterfinals. Ferro was leading Tereza Martincova 6-2, 4-1 when her opponent retired with a back problem. Tauson beat Timea Babos 6-2, 6-3. Fifth-seeded Alize Cornet lost 6-1, 1-6, 6-3 to fellow Frenchwoman Clara Burel
NFL
Lions reach one-year
deal with WR Williams
Needing talent and depth at wide receiver, the Detroit Lions added a veteran option to the roster ahead of free agency, agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with Tyrell Williams.
Williams, who was released by the Las Vegas Raiders last month, missed the 2020 season with a shoulder injury. In 2019, he appeared in 14 games, catching 42 passes for 651 yards and a touchdown.
In San Diego, former NFL player Kellen Winslow II was sentenced to 14 years in prison for multiple rapes and other sexual offenses against five women in Southern California, including one who was homeless when he attacked her in 2018. The 37-year-old son of San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame receiver Kellen Winslow
- appeared via videoconference at the hearing in San Diego Superior Court in Vista, a city north of San Diego.
- The New York Giants began their cost-cutting by releasing two veterans: wide receiver
Golden Tate and linebacker David May
- . Tate, 32, is gone two years into a four-year, $37.5 million contract that included $23 million fully guaranteed at signing in 2019. The Giants also cut Mayo one year into a three-year, $8.4 million contract with $3.5 million guaranteed.
- The Chicago Bears re-signed offensive lineman
Alex Bars as well as four other exclusive-rights free agents. The Bears also re-signed tight end J.P. Holtz, running back Ryan Nall and linebackers James Vaughters and Josh Woods.
NBA
Lakers’ James misses
first game of season
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James did not travel with the team to Sacramento after Tuesday night’s loss to the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center and missed his first game of the season Wednesday. The Lakers said James was staying in Los Angeles to receive undisclosed treatment.
The last shot of Sunday’s NBA
- All-Star Game will be worth $300,000 for either the Thurgood Marshall College Fund or United Negro College Fund, the league said in revealing how an estimated $3 million in charitable donations from the contest will be distributed. Those two organizations that support historically Black colleges or universities will be the primary benefactors, each guaranteed $500,000 in scholarship funding before the game starts and with an additional $750,000 at stake during the game.
ELSEWHERE
The Aston Martin team presented its new Formula 1 car, revealing a slick livery of British racing green as it returns to the series for the first time since 1960. Aston Martin left after failing to score any points that year and returns to the grid with high hopes after signing four-time F1 champion Sebastian Vettel.
- He has won 53 F1 races but endured a dismal final year with Ferrari in 2020 during which he secured just one podium finish.
- The Colorado Rapids signed 16-year-old forward
Darren Yapi
- to a five-year contract, the youngest player to sign a pro deal in the soccer club’s history. Yapi spent last season training with the Rapids first team along with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks, the club’s affiliate in the second-tier USL Championship.
