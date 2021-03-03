Sports briefs: Former Orioles manager Joe Altobelli dies at 88

BASEBALL

Former Orioles manager

Joe Altobelli dies at 88

Joe Altobelli, the manager who led the Baltimore Orioles to their most recent World Series title in 1983, has died at the age of 88.

The Orioles confirmed Mr. Altobelli’s death on Wednesday and said that the manager was a “tremendous leader.”

Mr. Altobelli was hired by the Orioles before the 1983 season — replacing future Hall of Famer Earl Weaver — and immediately found success. The team’s roster included future Hall of Famers like first baseman Eddie Murray, shortstop Cal Ripken Jr. and pitcher Jim Palmer.

The balanced club won the AL East by six games over the Detroit Tigers and then dominated in the playoffs, beating the Chicago White Sox three games to one before rolling to the World Series title over the Philadelphia Phillies in five games.