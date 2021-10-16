Sports briefs: Fowler shoots 63, leads McIlroy by two

GOLF
Fowler shoots 63, leads McIlroy by two
Rickie Fowler returned to the spotlight Saturday in the foothills above Las Vegas with his best round in three years, a 9-under 63 that gave him a two-shot lead over Rory McIlroy going into the final round of the CJ Cup at Summit.
Fowler hasn’t had an opportunity this good since his last victory on the PGA Tour in the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, and it doesn’t figure to be easy at The Summit Club with all the low scores it has been yielding.
McIlroy started the final round nine shots out of the lead, ran off five straight birdies on the front nine and then took care of the scoring holes, closing with a 7-iron into 20 feet for eagle on the par-5 18th hole for a 62.
Fowler, who has plunged to No. 128 in the world ranking, birdied three of his last five holes and was at 21-under 195.
Nine players were within five shots of the lead.
Jimenez, Cejka share Champions lead
Miguel Angel Jimenez eagled the par-5 17th in a 4-under 68 for a share of the second-round lead with Alex Cejka in the PGA Tour Champions’ SAS Championship in Cary, N.C.
Cejka shot a 67 in the round delayed 90 minutes late in the afternoon because of rain to match Jimenez at 9-under 135 at Prestonwood Country Club.
Bernhard Langer (66) was a stroke back with Scott Dunlap (68) and first-round leader Scott Parel (71). The 64-year-old Langer, the tournament winner in 2012 and 2018, leads the Charles Schwab Cup points race.
Martin’s right leg is amputated
Casey Martin, the Oregon golf coach who successfully sued the PGA Tour for the right to use a cart because of a rare circulatory disease, had his right leg amputated in what he told Golf Digest was always going to be “my destiny.”
The magazine, which has been in touch with Martin over the last few weeks, reported on its website that he had surgery Friday and was recovering at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. His brother said doctors feel it went well enough that Martin has a good shot at an effective prosthesis.
Martin, 49, suffered from Klippel-Trenaunay-Weber syndrome, which restricted circulation in the lower portion of his right leg and made it virtually impossible for him to walk 18 holes. He still managed to play well enough to earn a PGA Tour card for the 2000 season.
His lawsuit citing the Americans with Disabilities Act made it to the U.S. Supreme Court, which voted 7-2 in his favor in a 2001 decision.
NBA
Orlando signs Carter to four-year extension
The Orlando Magic showed how pleased they have been with the progress of center/forward Wendell Carter Jr., signing the fourth-year pro to a four-year contract that extends through the 2025-26 season.
Carter Jr.’s extension is, according to The Athletic, worth $50 million over the four-year period, which puts his entire contract worth about $72 million dating to his rookie signing with the Chicago Bulls. His rookie contract was to expire at the end of this season.
The former Duke star played 21 games for the Magic after coming over from the Bulls, averaging 11.7 points and 8.8 rebounds.
- The Memphis Grizzlies exercised the rookie contract options for 2022-23 for point guard
Ja Morant
- , forward
Brandon Clarke
- and guard
Desmond Bane
- .
WNBA
Chicago looks to close out Phoenix
Candace Parker isn’t anticipating another rout that would complete the perfect ending to her homecoming by bringing the city of Chicago and the Sky their first WNBA title.
Parker and the Sky will try to win the best of five series in Chicago on Sunday after Friday’s Game 3 blowout victory over the Phoenix Mercury. Chicago leads 2-1.
Standing in the way of that championship is the league’s all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi and the Mercury.
Parker will be trying to win her second WNBA title.Kahleah Copper helped the Sky get a step closer to the title by scoring 20 of her 22 points in the first half that ignited the Sky to an 86-50 victory on Friday, which was the most lopsided win in WNBA history.
TENNIS
Norrie advances to men’s final
Cameron Norrie beat Grigor Dimitrov 6-2, 6-2 in an 86-minute semifinal at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif.. The tournament will crown the first men’s winner ranked outside the Top 25 since 2010.
The combined ATP and WTA tournament has been rife with upsets during its two-week run, among them No. 1 seeds Daniil Medvedev and Karolina Pliskova.
Norrie advanced to Sunday’s final, where he’ll play Nikoloz Basilashvili, who ousted Taylor Fritz 7-6 (5), 6-3.
It’s the first time in the tournament’s 45-year history that all four semifinalists were ranked outside of the Top 25. Norrie is 25th, Dimitrov 28th, Basilashvili 36th and Fritz 39th.
Fritz was trying to have a shot at becoming the tournament’s first American winner since Andre Agassi in 2001. Instead, the 23-year-old fell to 0-5 in semifinals this year.
The last man outside the Top 25 to win at Indian Wells was No. 26 Ivan Ljubicic.
Former world No. 1 Victoria Azarenka plays 21st-seeded Paula Badosa in the women’s final Sunday.
ELSEWHERE
Paul Salata
- , who created the Mr. Irrelevant Award in 1976 that honors the last selection of the NFL draft after playing football at Southern California and in the NFL and Canadian Football League, died Saturday. He was 94. He died of natural causes at home in Newport Beach, Calif., a day before his 95th birthday, nephew
Nick Salata
- said.
- Louisville will retire
Lamar Jackson
- ‘s No. 8 jersey next month, the school said Saturday. The Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback and the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner, Jackson will be honored during the Cardinals’ Nov. 13 game against Syracuse. He’ll join
Johnny Unitas
- , another Cardinals quarterback who starred in Baltimore, as the only players in school history to have had their numbers retired.
