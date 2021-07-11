Sports briefs: Furyk wins U.S. Senior Open

GOLF
Furyk wins U.S. Senior Open by three
Jim Furyk recovered from a rough start Sunday in the final round of the U.S. Senior Open to hold off Retief Goosen and Mike Weir by three strokes in Omaha, Neb.
Making his debut in the event, Furyk closed with a 1-over 71 to become the eighth player to win both the U.S. Open and Senior Open, joining Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Billy Casper and Gary Player. Furyk finished at 7-under 273 at Omaha Country Club.
He won the regular Open in 2003, is a 17-time winner on the PGA Tour and won his first two PGA Tour Champions events upon turning 50 last year.
Weir tied for lowest round of the day with a 67, and Goosen shot 69.
Glover ends 10-year victory drought
Lucas Glover ended 10 years without a victory Sunday when he birdied five of his last seven holes for a 7-under 64 to win the John Deere Classic by two shots in Silvis, Ill. Glover won for the fourth time in his career, the most recent in 2011 at Quail Hollow.
Glover finished at 19-under 265.
Ryan Moore closed with a 68 for a runner-up finish.
Nasa Hataoka
- of Japan was declared the winner of the Marathon LPGA Classic when Sunday’s final round in Sylvania, Ohio, was washed out by rain. Hataoka had a six-shot lead over
ElizabethSzokol
- and
Mina Harigae
- . She won for the fourth time on the LPGA Tour.
- Three more players withdrew from the British Open next week at Royal St. George’s, a growing list that includes Masters champion
Hideki Matsuyama
- . Two-time Masters champion
Bubba Watson
- and former British Open champion
David Duval
- also withdrew Sunday. That brings to 13 the number of players who had been planning to play but withdrew. Matsuyama tested positive for the coronavirus during the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week in Detroit and has been self-isolating. He remains symptom-free, though subsequent tests have come back positive. Watson had to withdraw after he said he was in close contact with someone who had a positive COVID-19 test. The R&A did not say why Duval chose to withdraw.
Harold Varner III
- ,
Brendan Steele
- and
JohnCatlin
- have taken their spots in the field.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
Nigeria stuns U.S. ahead of Olympics
If there was any expectation of invincibility for the USA Basketball heading into the Tokyo Olympics, it’s already gone — after Nigeria beat the U.S. 90-87 on Saturday night in Las Vegas, a shocker pulled off by a roster primarily filled by little-known NBA players that found a way to beat a group of All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract performers.
The U.S. had lost 11 games before Saturday in major international play — Olympics and World Cups, mostly — since NBA players began filling the American rosters with the first Dream Team in 1992. None of those losses came against a team from Africa.
Gabe Nnamdi led Nigeria with 21 points. Nigeria outscored the U.S. 60-30 from 3-point range. Kevin Durant had 17 points for the U.S.
U.S. wins Under-19 World Cup
The United States overcame a big performance by 7-foot-2 Victor Wembanyama to beat France 83-81 and win the FIBA Under-19 World Cup in Riga, Latvia.
Wembanyama registered 22 points, eight rebounds and eight blocks but fouled out with 2:42 to play, and the Americans held on for the victory, led by 16 points apiece from Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Kenneth Lofton Jr. of Louisiana Tech.
CYCLING
American Kuss takes Tour stage
Sepp Kuss became the first American in 10 years to win a stage at the Tour de France.
Tyler Farrar had been the last American to win a stage at cycling’s biggest race in 2011.
Kuss, a 26-year-old Colorado native, made his move late in the 118-mile 15th stage from Ceret at the foothills of the Pyrenees to the tiny mountain-bound nation of Andorra. Spanish veteran Alejandro Valverde finished 23 seconds behind. Dutch rider Wout Poels finished third.
Race leader Tadej Pogacar enjoyed an uneventful day and remained on course for his second overall victory.
- Olympic champion
Anna van der Breggen
- solidified her favorite status ahead of the Tokyo Games by winning her fourth Giro d’Italia Donne in Cormons.
Coryn Rivera
- of the U.S. beat British sprinter
Lizzie Deignan
- to win the 10th stage.
Elise Chabbey
- was third while van der Breggen crossed the line in fourth place. Van der Breggen, the reigning world champion, finished 1 minute, 43 seconds clear of South African teammate
Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio
- .
ELSEWHERE
Italy beats England on penalties
Italy won the European Championship for the second time by beating England 3-2 on penalties on Sunday in London. The soccer match finished 1-1 after extra time.
Gianluigi Donnarumma dived to his left and saved the decisive spot kick by Bukayo Saka, England’s third straight failure from the penalty spot in the shootout in front of its own fans at Wembley Stadium. England was playing in its first major final in 55 years.
Mosley takes Magic job as head coach
Jamahl Mosley agreed to become the new coach of the Orlando Magic, the team said, giving the longtime NBA assistant his first chance at running his own club. Mosley replaces Steve Clifford, who left Orlando after three seasons and two playoff appearances. Mosley, 42, has spent the past 15 years as an assistant in Denver, Cleveland and Dallas.
- The Atlanta Falcons terminated the contract of outside linebacker
Barkevious Mingo
- , who has been accused of a sex crime in Texas.
