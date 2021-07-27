Sports briefs: Texas, Oklahoma ask to join SEC

Marston, who took up triathlons two years ago, has been competing since March 201 in a series of national triathlons working toward a goal of joining the USA Paratriathlon Development Team program, aimed at helping to form the team for the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.

YOUTH BASEBALL

MJBL soon to hold 30th championships

The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League will hold on its 30th annual championships next week.

The event will begin Aug. 4 with the Bobby Bonds Memorial Symposium and conclude August 8 with four championship games.

The symposium will be virtual and run 8-9:30 pm. A panel will address issues that plague youth in the inner-city communities and how baseball and education can alleviate some of these problems. The panelists include J.D. Elliby (scout for the Tampa Bay Rays), Sherman Reed (Coppin State coach), Jimmy Williams (Prince George’s Community College coach) and Thomas Eaton (former pro scout, now coach at Prolific-Postgrad Academy).