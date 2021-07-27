Sports briefs: Texas, Oklahoma ask to join SEC

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Texas, Oklahoma ask to join SEC
The next SEC domino has fallen. University of Texas and University of Oklahoma officials said Tuesday they have asked to join the Southeastern Conference on July 1, 2025.
SEC presidents are scheduled to meet Thursday and possibly vote to accept the Longhorns and Sooners, according to a Texas A&M source.
Four no votes out of the 14-team SEC membership would kill expansion.
Tuesday’s letter represents Texas and OU’s second step in the legal process to leave the Big 12 and join another conference. On Monday, the two schools said they informed the Big 12 they did not wish to extend their grant of television rights beyond the 2024-25 athletic year.
STATE GOLF
McGurn, Bolling advance in VSGA events
On the second day of the Virginia State Golf Association Senior and Super Senior Women’s Amateur Championships, medalists Boodie McGurn and Dot Bolling remained in the running for titles
McGurn, a Country Club of Virginia member, beat Maxine Bland of Westfields Golf Club 6 and 5.
Defending champon Andrea Miller defeated three-time champion Linda DiVall of Mount Vernon CC 4 and 3.
In the Super Senior, Bolling of Hidden Valley CC edged Tillie Aguiar of Lakeside Park Club 2 up.
Stanford holds VSGA Junior lead
David Stanford of Vienna, bidding to become the first player in six years to sweep the VSGA’s biggest youth titles, shot a 5-under-par 66 at Roanoke Country Club to take a one-stroke lead after 18 holes of the 69th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship.
Behind Stanford, who the VSGA Junior Match Play title last month, was Bryan Lee of Fairfax, who shot a 67. Charlottesville’s Preston Burton shot a 68.
TRIATHLONS
Mechanicsville’s Marston wins national title
Mechanicsville’s Chris Marston won the PTSC classification title in the USA Paratriathlon National Championships on Sunday in Long Beach, Calif. Marston registered a time of 1:18:10 on a course covering a 750-meter swim, 20-kilometer bike and 5-kilometer run at the proposed site of the triathlon competitions for the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2028.
Marston, who took up triathlons two years ago, has been competing since March 201 in a series of national triathlons working toward a goal of joining the USA Paratriathlon Development Team program, aimed at helping to form the team for the Paralympic Games in Paris in 2024.
YOUTH BASEBALL
MJBL soon to hold 30th championships
The Metropolitan Junior Baseball League will hold on its 30th annual championships next week.
The event will begin Aug. 4 with the Bobby Bonds Memorial Symposium and conclude August 8 with four championship games.
The symposium will be virtual and run 8-9:30 pm. A panel will address issues that plague youth in the inner-city communities and how baseball and education can alleviate some of these problems. The panelists include J.D. Elliby (scout for the Tampa Bay Rays), Sherman Reed (Coppin State coach), Jimmy Williams (Prince George’s Community College coach) and Thomas Eaton (former pro scout, now coach at Prolific-Postgrad Academy).
The opening ceremony will be held at Richmond’s Klehr Field on Aug. 5 at 2:30 pm. There will be a skills showcase and registration at 10:00 am, followed by a home run derby, an additional skills event and throwing competition.
Pool play for the five age group divisions will begin at 5:30 pm at nine city facilities.
The title game for the 10-and-over division will be played Aug. 7. Title games for 12-under, 14-under, 16-under and 19-under divisions will be held Aug. 8.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Mississippi State gives Lemonis extension
Mississippi State said coach Chris Lemonis has signed a long-term contract extension, less than a month after guiding the Bulldogs to their first College World Series national championship.
The school said Lemonis will earn a base salary of $1.25 million next year, followed by annual increases of $25,000. The contract’s length was not specified.
Lemonis is 255-128-2 in seven seasons as a head coach, including 114-37 in three years at MSU.
ELSEWHERE
- New Zealand Rugby has confirmed the All Blacks will play the United States at FedEx Field outside Washington D.C. in October. The All Blacks will meet the US Eagles on Oct. 23 to play for the new 1874 Cup. The trophy references the year of the first rugby match played in the United States, between McGill and Harvard University. New Zealand last played the United States in 2014 when it won 74-6 at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Patrick Mahomes has become part of MLS club Sporting Kansas City’s ownership group. The Chiefs quarterback and 2018 NFL MVP had his stake in the soccer team announced Tuesday. Mahomes also is a part owner of baseball’s Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews
- , is a co-owner of the women’s soccer club Kansas City NWSL.
- Track coach
Alberto Salazar has been permanently banned by the U.S. Center for SafeSport for sexual and emotional misconduct. Salazar, 62, has 10 days to
, which was handed down Monday. The SafeSport center does not reveal details of investigations. In 2019, a handful of runners, including Mary Cain, Kara Goucher and Amy Yoder Begley,
- while working with Salazar as part of the Nike Oregon Project team. In January 2020, SafeSport temporarily banned Salazar. The decision Monday makes it a permanent ban, pending any appeal.
— From staff and wire reports