Sports briefs: Utah gives Gobert five-year, $205M extension

NBA
Utah rewards Gobert with five-year, $205 million extension
Rudy Gobert arrived in Utah seven years ago as a relative unknown, without a lot of fanfare and with some serious questions about his potential.
Those days are long forgotten.
Gobert has signed a contract extension with the Jazz, the team said Sunday without divulging terms. A source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early.
The move was announced two days after Ryan Smith was confirmed by the NBA’s board of governors to become the owner of the Jazz, and is the capper to an offseason when Utah committed perhaps as much as $400 million to Gobert and Donovan Mitchell over the five seasons that span from 2021-22 through 2025-26.
The Jazz signed Mitchell to an extension last month that could reach $195 million over those five years.
Gobert is a three-time all-defensive team player, a two-time NBA defensive player of the year and made the All-Star team last season for the first time. The 7-foot-1 native of France — with a 7-foot-9 wingspan — has blocked 989 shots the past six seasons, more than anyone else in the NBA during that stretch.
He averaged 15.1 points and a career-best 13.5 rebounds last season and led the NBA in dunks.
Lakers extend Kuzma’s deal
Forward Kyle Kuzma agreed to a three-year, $40 million extension to remain with the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers, a source familiar with the deal said.
ESPN first reported the terms of Kuzma’s rookie contract extension, which begins in 2021 and includes a player option for the 2023-24 season.
Kuzma has been a key component of the Lakers’ core for three seasons since the team acquired him in a draft-day trade in 2017.
Kuzma made the All-NBA rookie first team in 2018, and her averaged a career-best 18.7 points in his second pro season after the arrival of LeBron James.
- The Detroit Pistons waived forward
Dzanan Musa
- . Detroit acquired Musa from Brooklyn last month. He appeared in one preseason game and had one rebound and one assist in 12 minutes.
GOLF
Ko wins LPGA money crown, CME Group Tour Championship
Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.
That’s what a $1.1 million check does.
Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, capped her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.
With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA’s final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie.
Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch the player-of-the-year honor.
Ko started the final round one shot back of Kim and opened with a birdie. The key stretch was Ko’s run of three straight birdies on the 12th through the 14th — her longest such run of the week. She left a chance for a fourth in a row just left of the cup on 15, then all but wrapped up the win with another birdie on the 16th.
The win wrapped up a wire-to-wire year in the No. 1 spot for Ko, who has held the ranking since July 29, 2019. She moved to $5,600,824 in career earnings, making her the 71st player in LPGA history to cross the $5 million mark.
HOCKEY
NHL, players complete season deal
The NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game 2021 season from Jan. 13 through May 8 with playoffs to last into July.
The NHL Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was supported by the NHLPA executive board Friday night.
Final details on where the seven Canadian teams will play are still pending agreements with health officials. The plan is for all divisional play and a temporary, one-year realignment in which the teams based in Canada play each other all season.
The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed.
