Sports briefs: Utah gives Gobert five-year, $205M extension

Jin Young Ko missed most of the LPGA Tour season and still won the yearlong money title.

That’s what a $1.1 million check does.

Ko, the No. 1 player in the world, capped her truncated year Sunday by shooting a final-round 6-under 66 and winning the CME Group Tour Championship in Naples, Fla., by five strokes over Hannah Green and Sei Young Kim.

With a birdie on the final hole, the LPGA’s final putt of the season, Ko finished at 18 under for her seventh career LPGA win. Green’s final-round 67 — on her 24th birthday — helped push her into the second-place tie.

Kim, who took a one-shot lead into the final round, shot 72 and that was good enough for her to clinch the player-of-the-year honor.

Ko started the final round one shot back of Kim and opened with a birdie. The key stretch was Ko’s run of three straight birdies on the 12th through the 14th — her longest such run of the week. She left a chance for a fourth in a row just left of the cup on 15, then all but wrapped up the win with another birdie on the 16th.